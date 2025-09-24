Prince William Reveals the Relatable Topic George, Charlotte and Louis Talk About "A Lot"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have largely grown up outside of the royal spotlight, so it's always a treat for fans when Prince William and Princess Kate share tidbits about their kids. From Prince George's scuba diving lessons to Princess Charlotte's love of dance, the proud parents have revealed a few insights into the next generation of royals—and one of their favorite things to talk about isn't so surprising.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited two primary schools in Southport, England, to meet with students and families impacted by the tragic stabbing deaths of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. The girls were attacked during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024, and the Waleses marked the opening of a new playground built in their honor.

Although it was an emotional day, William and Kate also got to connect with students on a personal level—and it turns out school lunches were a hot topic. "He was asking us all about school and what lessons we liked the most. And about lunch menus as well. He was just saying to us about food because his children talk about food a lot," one student told BBC News of his meeting with Prince William (via the Express).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with students at Churchtown Primary School on September 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During their visit, Bebe King's parents, Lauren and Ben, gifted the prince and princess with beaded friendship bracelets that read "Bebe's Hive," which the couple wore during the event. The King family founded the Bebe's Hive charity in memory of their daughter to help support other children who are dealing with grief.

Speaking of her meeting with William and Kate, Lauren told GB News that their support "meant everything," adding, "I think we’re really grateful anyway how Bebe’s been honored so much in this school, and seeing the prince and princess support that and be here has been just amazing."

"Many lives were changed on that terrible day—including countless members of this school community," Prince William said in a speech on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the girls and their community, adding that "Bebe, Alice and Elsie’s friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way."