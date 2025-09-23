Kate Middleton Brings a Pop of Symbolic Pink to Autumnal Gray Workwear Separates

Prince William and Princess Kate are continuing to show their support for the community of Southport, England after three young girls were killed in a horrific knife attack in July 2024. On Tuesday, September 23, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited two schools in the area and marked the opening of a special playground in memory of the students. For the visit, Kate delivered what royal fashion fans have come to expect, wearing classic, tailored pieces with just a hint of symbolism.

The Waleses met with students, teachers and family members of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were tragically stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last year. While the Princess of Wales looked like any woman heading to the office in her polished gray outfit, her pale pink blouse elevated the look into something a bit more meaningful.

The Princess of Wales chose a Jigsaw maxi coat in a past-season gray color, pairing it with straight gray trousers. But the addition of her tie-neck blouse—a pale pink Burberry style she wore during her 2022 visit to Boston—seemed to be a quiet nod to the girls. Whether it was intentional or not, teaming it with dark gray separates also gave the pussybow blouse the feeling of light shining through darkness—a message the royal couple echoed throughout their visit Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales is seen in Southport, England on September 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen in Southport, England on September 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is seen in Southport, England on September 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a speech delivered at Churchtown Primary School, Prince William said, "This playground is a symbol of how the community have come together to create such a positive place for the pupils of this school—a symbol of remembrance and resilience, a testament that love will always overcome tragedy."

"Many lives were changed on that terrible day—including countless members of this school community," he continued, adding that "Bebe, Alice and Elsie’s friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way."

In October 2024, the princess made her first post-chemo appearance to meet with the families and first responders impacted by the attack, and she later invited the families to her annual Together at Christmas concert. King Charles also showed his support for the victims last year, meeting with some of the children who survived the incident as well as police and other community members.