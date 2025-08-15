Princess Charlene Emotionally Discusses "Devastating" Death of Her 5-Year-Old Cousin, Says the "Pain" Never "Really Goes Away"

Before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene was a professional swimmer who represented South Africa at the Olympics. Since becoming a member of Monaco's Royal Family, Charlene has used her voice to advocate for water safety, and shared her belief that all children should learn to swim. In a new interview, the princess discussed the "devastating" personal motivation behind her quest to improve water safety for everyone.

In an interview with French newspaper Ouest-France (via Monaco Tribune), Princess Charlene opened up about the tragic loss she endured as a child when her young cousin died. "Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle's house," Charlene said of the horrifying incident. "He was only 5 years old. It was devastating for our whole family. I don't think that kind of pain ever really goes away."

Noting that bodies of water can "be merciless," Charlene explained that learning to swim is the "best protection" we have. The former Olympic swimmer also shared her hope that, one day, swimming would become known as "a fundamental right, just like learning to read." The royal further explained that she was "deeply concerned by the sharp rise in the number of drownings."

"Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill," Princess Charlene told the outlet. (Image credit: Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace)

Explaining that not everyone has the same access to resources such as swimming lessons, Prince Albert's wife hopes that future initiatives will overcome any financial and class barriers that exist. "Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill," Princess Charlene told the outlet.

Princess Charlene revealed that she wants to encourage more people to train as lifeguards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with teaching all children to swim, Princess Charlene revealed that she wants to encourage more people to train as lifeguards, believing that those in positions of power can instill "confidence, respect for the water, and the right reactions" in others.

Having experienced such a tragic event in her youth, Princess Charlene believes that "vigilance is still necessary," as "nowhere is totally safe" when it comes to the dangers of water. She's also keen to "take the fight beyond our borders," and hopes that, via the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, she'll be able to help save more lives.