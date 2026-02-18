Princess Kate Ditches Her Go-To Denim For “It Girl” Style of 2026
Bye-bye, skinny jeans
For years, Princess Kate’s style was synonymous with a few key pieces: a breton striped shirt, white sneakers, and skinny jeans. In fact, despite a huge trend shift, Princess Kate has stayed loyal to her skinny jeans even as wider legs become more and more common. Over the past few years, we have seen the princess try out classic bootcut trousers and wide-leg pants in her color coordinated suits, and different jean styles like mom cut, cropped flares, and even a straight leg denim. But really, deep down, she’s a skinny jean girl at heart.
Recently, on a visit to an elementary school as part of Children’s Mental Health Week, Princess Kate ditched her go-to skinny style for 2026’s biggest trouser trend: a cigarette pant. The slim, straight, often cropped style is right up Princess Kate’s alley, but it feels fresh and on-trend after so many years of the princess alternating skinnies and wide leg styles. Paired with a tonal blazer, croc loafers, and a crisp blue shirt, the outfit feels fresh while still remaining very ‘Kate,’ showing how the Princess of Wales can adjust trends to suit her royal role.
"Cigarette pants are having a moment because fashion has officially pivoted away from slouchy, low-effort dressing and back toward something sharper, sexier and more international," UK-based stylist Georgie Gray told Hello. "There's a craving for polish again, the kind of effortless elegance you get when a look is cut close to the body."
It appears that many of the major fashion designers, journalists, influencers, stylists, and even British Vogue agree. Daisy Jones, writing for the British fashion publication, reported that cigarette styles "have become a key trend” and noted that “they’re versatile, polished and [...] also not as restrictive,” explaining that the style is “often more flattering than the spray-on skinnies we were subjected to in the past.”
If Princess Kate is jumping on board, these styles are clearly a new classic worthy of a royal wardrobe.
Shop Similar Styles
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.