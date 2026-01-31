Princess Kate Pairs a Long Camel Overcoat With Wide-Leg Pants and a Black Turtleneck Sweater
The Princess of Wales made a private visit to an art exhibition wearing the sleek outfit.
After joining volunteers for a mountain walk with U.K.-based charity Mind Over Mountains earlier this week, Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at an art exhibit. Wearing a sleek camel overcoat and a black turtleneck sweater, the Princess of Wales proved she doesn't compromise her style, even when flying under the radar.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account posted a video montage of Kate's private tour, with the caption, "My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible."
She continued, "The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft," before signing off simply as "C."
For the outing, she wore a long wool camel overcoat, with a pair of wide-leg tan pants and a black turtleneck sweater. A pair of flat dark brown or black boots and an orange wool scarf completed the smart ensemble.
As always, it's likely that Princess Kate's latest outfit will inspire shoppers to embrace the "Kate effect" yet again.
