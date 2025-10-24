The Real Reason Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Haven’t Been Seen in Public Amid Prince Andrew’s Latest Scandal

After a busy September and October packed with a state visit and trips around England and Northern Ireland, Prince William and Princess Kate have noticeably stepped back from the spotlight. The royal couple haven't carried out any public engagements since October 17, fueling rumors that their low profile is related to Prince Andrew's latest scandal. However, there's a much simpler reason for why the Prince and Princess of Wales have gone MIA.

On Friday, October 17, Prince Andrew made an announcement that he would no longer be using his Duke of York title, concluding "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family." Andrew, who was friends with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has also faced calls from government leaders to come clean about his financial arrangements and lease at Royal Lodge after it was revealed he hasn't paid rent in two decades.

Although William has been said to be an instrumental part of discussions about Andrew, the Prince of Wales has not spoken out on the situation regarding his uncle. However, Kate and William have been taking time to focus on their family instead. Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire—wrapped up classes for their half-term break on Friday, and will be out of school until November 3.

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen with their kids and The King and Queen at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family will be moving to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a joint appearance in Northern Ireland on October 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family often heads up to their Norfolk house, Anmer Hall, during half-term breaks, where the kids can relax and enjoy plenty of countryside pursuits. But with the Waleses making a big move within the next few weeks, they might be spending time packing boxes instead.

On October 13, the Daily Mail reported that Prince William and Princess Kate—who will be relocating from their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, to Forest Lodge, a larger Georgian mansion nearby—have upped their move-in date.

A source told the publication, "The builders have been working flat out, week-in, week-out, so that the family could move in as soon as possible. Christmas was always the deadline but it's great that it's going to happen much earlier." The family is reportedly going to be settled in by November 5, so the children can enjoy the Bonfire Night holiday at their new home.

It's likely Princess Kate is also spending her time off focusing on the renovations at hand. "I think it's been quite a fun process for her," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She loves interior design and is a big champion of the British textiles industry. After all, this will be their forever home. They are ready as a family to move forwards."