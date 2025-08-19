Zoë Kravitz Has Heard Parts of Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ and She Shared Some Early Thoughts

Most of the world might have to wait until October 3 to hear Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, but at least some members of the popstar's inner circle have already heard the highly-anticipated album. One of those lucky souls is Swift's long-time friend Zoë Kravitz, who teased her thoughts on The Life of a Showgirl during a recent interview with Extra.

When Kravitz, who was doing press to promote her new movie Caught Stealing, was asked if she'd heard Swift's new album, she confirmed that she's "heard bits of it."

And, for what it's worth, the bits that Kravitz has heard all got her emphatic seal of approval.

"It's fantastic, of course. No skips," she said of her impression of The Life of a Showgirl, prompting the interviewer to reflexively respond, "No skips? That’s rare."

Kravitz respectfully disagreed—at least when it comes to Swift's albums, that is.

"For her, it's not," the actress countered.

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, Kravitz shared another anecdote about her friendship with Swift, revealing that she actually stayed in one of Swift's homes during the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. Swift didn't just open her home to Kravitz, though; the generous singer also opened her doors to Kravitz's famous mom, Lisa Bonet—and, notably, Bonet's pet snake, which ended up destroying a room in the historic house.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks," Kravitz explained, according to People . "Taylor has a very beautiful house from the '30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of."

A post shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers (@latenightseth) A photo posted by on

Kravitz explained in the interview that she stressed to her mom that she wanted to go above-and-beyond in the Being a Good Houseguest department, telling Bonet, "I don't want her to even know we were here."

While Kravitz's plan to be the perfect houseguest went well during most of the stay, things changed in a big way at the end of the visit. As Kravitz was preparing to leave, Bonet—who was planning to stay a little longer at the house—asked her to come upstairs and help when she found herself "in a little bit of a pickle."

"She's [in] the bathroom and she's, like, crouched in the corner in this weird way," Kravitz explained, telling the story of how her stay at Swift's home descended into chaos thanks to Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus. "She's like, 'So, I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.'"

Kravitz, who explained that the hole in question was "next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom," sprung into action. The High Fidelity actress described getting "down on the ground" and taking the drawers out as the snake was "getting further and further" away and out of reach and admitted that the situation left her "panicking so much."

In the end, Kravitz and Bonet had to enlist the help of the house manager, who came armed with a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette and try to retrieve Orpheus the snake.

“We're ripping up the tile, we're scratching the walls … [We] completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom,” Kravitz explained, adding that she wanted to pay to fix the damage to the bathroom not tell Swift about the incident until the repairs had been made.

Wayward snakes can destroy bathrooms, but not friendships. (Image credit: Instagram/zoeisabellakravitz)

When Kravitz called to confess and cop to the destructive snake search, however, Swift already knew all about it.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,’” Kravitz said. “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

So, just to recap, thanks to Kravitz, we now know two new facts about Taylor Swift for sure: 1.) The Life of a Showgirl is a "no-skips" work of art, and 2.) Swift will both know instantly if your pet snake destroys her home while she's away and be very matter-of-factly chill about said destruction.