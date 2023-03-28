FAQs

What are Fabletics VIP exclusive clothes? If you are a VIP member, during the month you are billed you can access exclusive clothing. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up something different. Explore our promo codes for the opportunity to increase your savings on this brand.

Can I use more than one promo code at a time? Fabletics only allow one promo code to be applied per order, so no stacking is allowed. However, check out our promo codes as they offer great savings and only one will provide an excellent discount.

Can I get free shipping at Fabletics? Yes! Free standard shipping is available at Fabletics on orders over $49.95. If you would like your order even faster, there is a charge of $15.95 for express shipping. VIP members can enjoy free shipping on every Fabletics order.

How long do I have to return my order? Fabletics have a 45-day returns policy so, should you not be totally satisfied, you have plenty of time to make a return. Returns aren’t free at Fabletics, there is a fee of $6.95. You can find out all you need to know about making a return on the Fabletics website.

What size does Fabletics go up to? Fabletics are an inclusive brand and the sizing reflects this. The range starts at XX-Small and goes up to 4 XL. We adore Lizzo’s Yitty collection that’s available in all sizes. Why not add one of our Maire Claire promo codes so you can save money on this contemporary activewear brand?

Hints and Tips

Refer a friend: Once you find the best workout gear that delivers you won’t want to keep it to yourself and sharing is caring, right? Refer and friend to Fabletics and they will receive a promo code for use on their first purchase. In return, you get a $10 credit that you can spend on your next pair of Fabletics leggings and more. You can refer as many friends as you like, so spread the word! If your referral decides to opt for a VIP membership you get a $40 dollar reward - there is nothing not to love here.

Become a VIP: One of the best ways to save at Fabletics is to become a Fabletics VIP. The benefits make this activewear brand super affordable. Your monthly membership will provide;

For the monthly membership cost of $54.95, you can enjoy these perks along with one credit for every month billed, and redeem your credit towards the activewear of your choice. You can cancel or pause your membership anytime you like - so it’s totally flexible.

Sign up for texts: Want to be the first to know about what’s new at Fabletics? The text message service will keep you up to date with all the latest activewear, promotions, and offers. Occasionally you may receive an exclusive promo code that you can use toward your next purchase, but if you don’t, check out our Maire Claire promo codes for great savings.

BeneFits Reward Program: Are you obsessed with Lizzo’s Yitty collection? Can’t stop adding to your collection of leggings? We hear you and feel the same, that’s why we recommend joining the BeneFits Reward Program. Get 2 points for every dollar you spend, save 2000 points band gets an entire outfit for free!

Get Social: Make scrolling worth it. Follow Fabletics on your favorite socials and keep up to date with everything that’s new at Fabletics. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter regularly share looks to inspire and motivate. You never know when the next exclusive social media deal will be, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out.

How To Use Your Fabletics Promo Code