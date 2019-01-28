Warner Bros.
The real world is plenty terrifying all on its own. That said, if you're the type who wants to add some fictional scares into the mix, 2019 has you covered. The horror movies coming out in 2019 star maniacal clowns, demonic resurrections, and murder (so much murder!). If you're a lover of onscreen guts and gore, here's your guide to the best scary movies coming out this year.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
'Escape Room'
What if a trendy group activity got a Saw-esque twist? That would be this movie.
Release date: January 4
Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani.
2
'The Prodigy'
A genius-level young boy starts exhibiting disturbing behavior and it falls on his mother to find out what's possessing him. Get it?
Release date: February 8
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, and Colm Feore.
3
'Happy Death Day 2U'
Same girl, new time loop, new murderer.
Release date: February 13
Starrring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Suraj Sharma, Sarah Yarkin, and Ruby Modine.
4
'Us'
Jordan Peele's new movie promises a new round of socially driven scares to make you think. And you'll have plenty of time to think, because you won't be able to sleep a wink after you watch this movie.
Release date: March 22
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, and Anna Diop.
5
'Pet Sematary'
A man takes the body of his dead son to a haunted pet cemetary, where the boy is resurrected. Nothing good can come of that (except a good scary movie, of course).
Release date: April 5
Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.
6
'The Curse of La Llorona'
A ghost known as La Llorona wanders the world looking for her lost children and stealing other lost kids along the way. A woman's life gets scary AF when she becomes La Llorona's latest target.
Release date: April 19
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velásquez, and Marisol Ramirez.
7
'Grudge'
The fourth installment in the American Grudge franchise. Watch with the lights on, if possible.
Release date: June 21
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.
8
'The New Mutants'
The X-Men universe is already scary if you think about it, but The New Mutants leans into the horror, following five young mutants who are trapped in a secret facility and must work together to escape.
Release date: August 2
Starrring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.
9
'It: Chapter 2'
The Losers' Club reunites, 27 years after the events of It, to confront the demon and put an end to its terror once and for all.
Release date: September 6
Starring: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Jess Weixler, and Bill Skarsgård.
10
'Zombieland 2'
Not much is known about the project, but it's a sequel to the hilarious 2009 film, so we're in.
Release date: October 11
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Zoey Deutch.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below