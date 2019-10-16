NORWAY-ROYALS-PEOPLE
12 Gifts for Your Boss So Good You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Depending on your relationship status with your boss, finding a holiday gift for her may or may not be harder than finding one for your S.O. Nobody tells you how much to spend or what's technically "office-appropriate," but as long you have a general idea of her style and taste (and at the very least, a good working relationship), you can't go wrong. Pick from any of these cute gifts under $50, ahead.

Courtesy
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy Urban Outfitters
$39.00
SHOP IT

Hey Dewy's mini humidifier is the perfect desk accessory, especially when you're dealing with dry office air. Plug the humidifier's USB into the back of the computer and voilá—your boss will have fresh glowy skin for all of those Very Important Meetings throughout the day.

1 of 12
Courtesy
Scallop Spine Monogrammed Notebook
Matilda Goad Papier
$26.99
SHOP IT

Papier's dreamy notebooks and journals come in a variety of softback and hardback designs. Add a sweet touch by customizing it with your boss's initials. Every time she opens it to write down her ideas, she'll think of the all-star gift giver employee you are. 

2 of 12
Courtesy
ROEN Amber Jar Candle
ROEN Anthropologie
$26.00
SHOP IT

Since she probably doesn't want to get fired for lighting up a candle in her office, she'll appreciate ROEN's coconut and beeswax blend candle for her living room or nightstand. 

3 of 12
Courtesy
2017 Summer Water Rosé
Summer Water Winc
$17.99
SHOP IT

If your boss doesn't drink the Summer Water rosé immediately, the Insta-worthy bottle will look great as decor on her desk. They key here is to make sure you have a Winc subscription, so when you choose the four bottles for the month you can keep the other three. 

4 of 12
Courtesy
'Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion'
Abrams Amazon
$44.18
SHOP IT

Speaking of decor, Marcellas Reynolds' beautiful book celebrating iconic Black women who revolutionized fashion, including industry icons like Tyra Banks and Joan Smalls, is filled with gorgeous photos. After your done perusing through the tome, it makes a great coffee table book. 

5 of 12
Courtesy
2020 World Traveler Desk Calendar
Rifle Paper Co.
$16.00
SHOP IT

Believe it or not, your boss enjoys her vacation days too. She'll appreciate this cute world traveler desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co. while dreaming of Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, a walk around the corner...

6 of 12
Courtesy
Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer
Norpro Amazon
$14.95
SHOP IT

When everybody on the team has their morning cup of coffee you already know it's going to be a great day, but when it's actually kept warm through the first round of meetings thanks to this top-rated cup warmer? Game changer. 

7 of 12
Courtesy
Ceramic Llama Planters
West Elm
$39.20
SHOP IT

Oh, you don't have a ceramic llama planter for your succulents? This time around, she'll have the motivation to keep her office plants alive. 

8 of 12
Courtesy
C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley Sephora
$40.00
SHOP IT

We love an on-brand holiday gift. Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow contains Vitamin C and turmeric to decrease redness and instantly brighten skin. Your boss will be reminded of how much of a badass she is when she does her skincare routine after coming home from a long day. 

9 of 12
Courtesy
"Nailed It" Art Print
Ban.do
$30.00
SHOP IT

Stepping into her office doesn't have to be so scary when this cute "Nailed It" print is hanging above her desk. 

10 of 12
Courtesy
Luster Trio Pencil Holder
Anthropologie
$24.00
SHOP IT

Even though she probably hasn't written down her meetings in years (thanks, Outlook calendar), Luster's trendy pencil holder is hard to resist putting on display. 

11 of 12
Courtesy
19-Piece Gold Ballotin
Godiva® Bloomingdales
$29.95
SHOP IT

Sometimes all it takes is a box of 19 milk, dark, and white chocolates wrapped in gold to make it through those stressful deadlines. 

•••

12 of 12
