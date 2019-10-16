Depending on your relationship status with your boss, finding a holiday gift for her may or may not be harder than finding one for your S.O. Nobody tells you how much to spend or what's technically "office-appropriate," but as long you have a general idea of her style and taste (and at the very least, a good working relationship), you can't go wrong. Pick from any of these cute gifts under $50, ahead.
Hey Dewy's mini humidifier is the perfect desk accessory, especially when you're dealing with dry office air. Plug the humidifier's USB into the back of the computer and voilá—your boss will have fresh glowy skin for all of those Very Important Meetings throughout the day.
Papier's dreamy notebooks and journals come in a variety of softback and hardback designs. Add a sweet touch by customizing it with your boss's initials. Every time she opens it to write down her ideas, she'll think of the all-star
gift giver employee you are.
Since she probably doesn't want to get fired for lighting up a candle in her office, she'll appreciate ROEN's coconut and beeswax blend candle for her living room or nightstand.
If your boss doesn't drink the Summer Water rosé immediately, the Insta-worthy bottle will look great as decor on her desk. They key here is to make sure you have a Winc subscription, so when you choose the four bottles for the month you can keep the other three.
Speaking of decor, Marcellas Reynolds' beautiful book celebrating iconic Black women who revolutionized fashion, including industry icons like Tyra Banks and Joan Smalls, is filled with gorgeous photos. After your done perusing through the tome, it makes a great coffee table book.
Believe it or not, your boss enjoys her vacation days too. She'll appreciate this cute world traveler desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co. while dreaming of Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, a walk around the corner...
When everybody on the team has their morning cup of coffee you already know it's going to be a great day, but when it's actually kept warm through the first round of meetings thanks to this top-rated cup warmer? Game changer.
Oh, you don't have a ceramic llama planter for your succulents? This time around, she'll have the motivation to keep her office plants alive.
We love an on-brand holiday gift. Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow contains Vitamin C and turmeric to decrease redness and instantly brighten skin. Your boss will be reminded of how much of a badass she is when she does her skincare routine after coming home from a long day.
Stepping into her office doesn't have to be so scary when this cute "Nailed It" print is hanging above her desk.
Even though she probably hasn't written down her meetings in years (thanks, Outlook calendar), Luster's trendy pencil holder is hard to resist putting on display.
Sometimes all it takes is a box of 19 milk, dark, and white chocolates wrapped in gold to make it through those stressful deadlines.
