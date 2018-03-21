Everlane Just Launched Their First Underwear Collection and There's Already a Waitlist

The minimalist online clothing retailer known for its ethically-sourced, comfy knits and tees has just expanded to underwear. Today, Everlane introduced its first-ever underwear collection featuring seven different styles—four bottoms, one bra, a bodysuit, and a men's boxer brief—all made from soft Supima cotton.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The line has been over two years in the making and will include sizes XS-XL. Everlane is making it clear that they will stick to minimal, gender-neutral designs—none of the so-called "feminine frills" underwear brands think women want to wear.

"Underwear should be made for you. But for decades, it’s been designed with someone else in mind. Bras that push, pad, and squeeze. Fabrics that suffocate. Lace that chafes," says the sustainable apparel company. "Two years ago, our product team set out on a mission: Create simple, natural underwear that women can feel confident and comfortable in. No frills. No bows. No bullshit."

SHOP IT Top left to right: Bikini, $12; Bodysuit, $30; High-Rise Hipster, $12 Bottom left to right: Hipster, $12; Tank Bra, $22; Thong, $12 Everlane / Design by Bridget Burns

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Into it? You can sign up for the waitlist here to be one of the first to get your hands on the collection, available March 26.