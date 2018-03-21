Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

Everlane Just Launched Their First Underwear Collection and There's Already a Waitlist

"No frills. No bows. No bullshit."

Everlane

The minimalist online clothing retailer known for its ethically-sourced, comfy knits and tees has just expanded to underwear. Today, Everlane introduced its first-ever underwear collection featuring seven different styles—four bottoms, one bra, a bodysuit, and a men's boxer brief—all made from soft Supima cotton.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The line has been over two years in the making and will include sizes XS-XL. Everlane is making it clear that they will stick to minimal, gender-neutral designs—none of the so-called "feminine frills" underwear brands think women want to wear.

To: Everyone From: The Women of Everlane #LoveYourUnderwear for women (and men).

A post shared by Everlane (@everlane) on

"Underwear should be made for you. But for decades, it’s been designed with someone else in mind. Bras that push, pad, and squeeze. Fabrics that suffocate. Lace that chafes," says the sustainable apparel company. "Two years ago, our product team set out on a mission: Create simple, natural underwear that women can feel confident and comfortable in. No frills. No bows. No bullshit."

Top left to right: Bikini, $12; Bodysuit, $30; High-Rise Hipster, $12 Bottom left to right: Hipster, $12; Tank Bra, $22; Thong, $12
Everlane / Design by Bridget Burns
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Into it? You can sign up for the waitlist here to be one of the first to get your hands on the collection, available March 26.

Related Story
How to Refresh Your Spring Work Wardrobe

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
5 Outfits that Serve Every High Stake Moment
Kate Middleton green maternity dress pregnant Kate Middleton's Mint Green Maternity Look
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Refresh Your Spring Work Wardrobe
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Wearable Art Gala
Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Who's Paying for Meghan Markle's Royal Wardrobe?
Meghan Markle effect The Meghan Markle Effect Continues: Hiut Denim
Versace Will No Longer Carry Fur
New Luxury Shopping Site Dedicated to Shoes
You Can Buy Kate Middleton’s Engagement Dress