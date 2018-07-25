Madewell's Fall '18 Collection​ Solves All Your Transitional Dressing Dilemmas

Today's Top Stories
Madewell Fall 2018 Collection Photos
Courtesy

It's hard to get me excited for in-between seasons because transitional dressing isn't my forte. (How does one layer without looking bulky?!) However, Madewell's Fall 2018 collection comes close to convincing me that autumnal weather maybe isn't so bad after all. On Tuesday, the popular retailer released a lookbook (fashion speak for a collection of photos showcasing next season's pieces) containing clothes inspired by the American southwest. Fall's newest offerings include graphic print peasant blouses, denim shirts and skirts, and shearling outerwear.

The clothes come in earthy tones and folky florals that speak to that dreamy, western vibe. As with most Madewell pieces, everything pairs excellently with jeans—an item I can't wait to wear again when the temperatures dip. While the products featured in the lookbook aren't ready to shop just yet, the brand, for the first-time ever, is allowing its "Insider" customers to pre-order pieces from the online lookbook as part of its loyalty program (maybe it's time to join?).

If you're not part of the program, you'll have to wait until July 31 to shop the entire collection. I'm not sure about you, but I personally have my eyes on the oversize lavender furry jacket. Get in my closet, please.

