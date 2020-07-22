A Livestream to Dior's Cruise 2021 Collection

Dior's cruise collections are generally held in locations that require some travel, from the Musée Vivant du Cheval à Chantilly in France to tourist hotspot Marrakesh, Morocco. For the fashion house's resort 2021 show, however, no plane ticket will be required, due to social distancing and the current health pandemic. Instead, Dior will host its cruise show via a virtual experience that is accessible to anyone with a phone, tablet, or computer.
In fact, you can tune in to the livestream, below, to watch from the comfort of your own home on Wednesday July 22, at 2:45 EST. For the cruise collection, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri will pay homage to Puglia, where she has family roots, and the region and its people will inspire the designs that will soon be unveiled.
While little information has been released about the exact looks in the cruise collection, which is always kept under wraps until show time, fans can expect Grazia Chiuri to have created dreamy dresses and must-have separates that will make the Dior woman feel beautiful.