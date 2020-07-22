A Livestream to Dior's Cruise 2021 Collection

Dior's cruise collections are generally held in locations that require some travel, from the Musée Vivant du Cheval à Chantilly in France to tourist hotspot Marrakesh, Morocco. For the fashion house's resort 2021 show, however, no plane ticket will be required, due to social distancing and the current health pandemic. Instead, Dior will host its cruise show via a virtual experience that is accessible to anyone with a phone, tablet, or computer.

In fact, you can tune in to the livestream, below, to watch from the comfort of your own home on Wednesday July 22, at 2:45 EST. For the cruise collection, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri will pay homage to Puglia, where she has family roots, and the region and its people will inspire the designs that will soon be unveiled.

While little information has been released about the exact looks in the cruise collection, which is always kept under wraps until show time, fans can expect Grazia Chiuri to have created dreamy dresses and must-have separates that will make the Dior woman feel beautiful.



This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.