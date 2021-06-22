This Celeb-Approved Levi's Jacket Is 40 Percent Off

When it comes to essential wardrobe pieces, the jean jacket is right up there. The perfect piece for a date like April 25 (you know, "because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!"), a denim jacket has the power to finish an outfit or even make an outfit, all while keeping you warm. Finding that ideal jean jacket—one that looks effortless and somehow goes with everything—can be a challenge when you're presented with all the different cropped, oversized, and patterned varieties, but when in doubt I like to stick with a classic....and, of course, trust celebrities.

Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, and Lily Aldridge have all been spotted in the most quintessential classic denim jacket: Levi's Original Trucker Jacket. Thrown over a cropped top like Emrata's casual yet cool airport style or worn oversized over shorts for a "am I even wearing pants" look à la no-pants queen Ariana Grande, it's the perfect outfit topper.



Lightweight, this jacket can also be layered over a sweatshirt (see: actress Kate Mara's off-duty look) or even worn under a coat (it looks particularly pulled together to see the buttons of the jean jacket peeking out from an open camel-colored winter coat). It's the perfect piece for a look that is styled but not trying too hard and because it's classic, this is a jacket that won't be trendy one season and then sit in the back of your closet after a few months of wear.

One of the best details about this particular jacket, however, is the price point: Normally $79.50 (and, let's be honest, a steal even at that price if you think about cost per wear!), it's now 40 percent off for Prime Day, bringing it to a solid $47.70. Run (your fingers that is) to Amazon pronto to snag this deal—and your new go-to denim jacket—now before it sells out.

Your Ariana Grande twinning days await!

