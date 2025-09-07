Doja Cat Brings Drama to the 2025 MTV VMAs in a Bedazzled Balmain Dress and Butter Yellow Pleaser Heels
Right on schedule.
Doja Cat is my favorite celebrity on any given red carpet for one reason and one reason only—the drama. Whether she's at the Met Gala or the Oscars, the singer brings her sartorial A-game every single time. It's the MTV VMAs where she really thrives: Doja is her Doja-est self atop that iconic red carpet.
This is the event where she embraces her wildest, most salacious fashion urges—and the 2025 VMAs were more of the same energy. For this year's show, Doja Cat showed up in yet another jaw-dropping, eye-bulging, breath-catching look, right on schedule.
She took the step-and-repeat in a Balmain runway look from 2024. Embracing 1980s glamour, the pop star sported a pastel checked mini dress with a low, low neckline. The number was encrusted with intricate fuchsia crystallization.
Leaning into the theatrics of it all, Doja went with an overlarge '80s-stlye blow-out and novelty accessories. She carried a jewel-covered lipstick clutch (which matched her cherry red lip and long coffin nails) and slipped into a pair of butter yellow pleaser heels. The final touch were a pair of diamond-encrusted Chopard earrings that dangled to her shoulders.
Though the look was dramatic on all accounts, it was uncharacteristically demure. In 2023, for example, the "Paint the Town Red" singer went nearly-naked—a theme amongst many of her red carpet looks styled by Brett Alan Nelson. For that particular VMAs appearance, she wore a sheer dress made from cobweb-inspired thread.
She always brings the drama—and I love her for it.
