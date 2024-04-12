This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Linen Essentials and Pretty Mesh Flats

Welcome to this week's roundup of the best sale finds from across the web. As a shopping editor, it's my job to search high and low for the best fashion finds that not only suit your style but also your budget. It's a job I don't take lightly—I spend hours a week scrolling (a.k.a. researching) through my favorite retailers on the hunt for must-see finds. I often find plenty, so every Friday I'm sharing my top sale picks so they don't go unnoticed.
As a lover of minimalist style, I'm always looking for elevated staples to carry me through season after season. The best trench coats, striped sweaters, and button-down shirts are anti-trend pieces that belong in everybody's closets, and lucky for you, I found great picks from Bernardo, Madewell, and Khaite that fit the bill. And now that warmer weather is finally approaching, I'm also looking for breezy pieces like linen pants, shorts, and dresses and I'm happy to report I spotted all of the above.
Every year come spring, button-downs quickly become the most-worn item in my closet because they are so easy to style, so I suggest picking one up for yourself. While stripes are nothing new, they just feel right for the season and this top works for a variety of occasions. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Trust me when I say you can't make it through tricky transitional weather without having a trench coat on hand. It's a classic piece for bracing spring showers and staying stylish. Did I mention it's currently 50 percent off? Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Long denim skirts were a major trend last year and they're on their way back this year. This find is one of the cooler styles I've come across with front and back splits and an edgy seam detail. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
While a divisive trend, mesh flats are a trend nonetheless and now you can get this best-selling pair for just $55—the most affordable I've seen this pair at. They're the perfect summer shoe for when it's sweltering out, but your pedicure isn't looking so fresh. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
J.Crew's linen pieces are really unmatched when it comes to style and quality, as we can see with this dress. You're going to want to wear this dress all spring and summer long because of it's lightweight breathable feel, plus it's easy to dress up or down. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Maybe you're not thinking about sweaters right now, but hear me out: First of all, this is Khaite at 45 percent off. Secondly, it's a classic piece that won't ever go out style. Yes, it's an investment piece but one that you can wear over and over again. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Ever since I've seen watches make a comeback on the wrists of celebs like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence, I've been wishing for one myself. At under $100, this Fossil find is just what I'm looking for, especially with the cool two-tone metal. Save even more with one of our Fossil promo codes.
Before we know it, the weather is going to be hotter than hot, so I'm looking to start on my summer wardrobe now. These structured linen-blend shorts are a cool option (literally) to wear when the thought of pants makes you sweat and for $35, it's not a bad idea to stock up on other colors. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
Why settle for a plain black evening bag when fun options like this exist? This is the clutch I'd reach for when I need a little extra oomph to my summer outfit. With a color as punchy as that, it'll be sure to draw some heads. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Linen pants are a warm-weather essential. Period. This pair features a cropped length to show off a cute pair of sandals and an extra-wide leg for an easy, breezy style. There's plenty of colors to choose from including black, a denim blue, and a fun hot pink option. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
I know we've only just entered spring, but I can't help but think this would make for a great summer dress. The color and tropical print scream "beachy" to me and even though I have no beach plans this summer, I bet wearing this dress would (almost) give me the same feeling of being on vacation. Save even more with one of our Billabong promo codes.
While I may not have the $822 to buy these Loewe shoes, I'm hoping someone out there does because these are just too fun to not be seen IRL. These kitschy shoes would take a basic outfit from boring to amazing, guaranteed. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Dolce & Gabbana's New Luxury Palette Is the Only Makeup I Need for a Full Face
It's blush, eyeshadow, and liner in one.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
The Best Leather Jackets Keep It Simple
Fashion insiders weigh in on their favorite styles.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Travis Kelce Receives His College Diploma and Celebrates in the Most Travis Kelce Way Possible
No one can argue that the NFL tight end isn’t unapologetically himself.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Reformation Flats and Pretty Workout Clothes
Spring sales are in full bloom.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Designer Sneakers and Spring Workwear
It's time to build up your warm-weather office wardrobe.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include the Perfect Work Tote and Lots of Spring-Ready Denim
Warm-weather sales are officially in full swing.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Finds Include Ray-Bans and Spring-Ready New Balances
Plus summer dresses, vacation-ready pieces, and designer sandals.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published