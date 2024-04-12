This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Linen Essentials and Pretty Mesh Flats

Welcome to this week's roundup of the best sale finds from across the web. As a shopping editor, it's my job to search high and low for the best fashion finds that not only suit your style but also your budget. It's a job I don't take lightly—I spend hours a week scrolling (a.k.a. researching) through my favorite retailers on the hunt for must-see finds. I often find plenty, so every Friday I'm sharing my top sale picks so they don't go unnoticed.

As a lover of minimalist style, I'm always looking for elevated staples to carry me through season after season. The best trench coats, striped sweaters, and button-down shirts are anti-trend pieces that belong in everybody's closets, and lucky for you, I found great picks from Bernardo, Madewell, and Khaite that fit the bill. And now that warmer weather is finally approaching, I'm also looking for breezy pieces like linen pants, shorts, and dresses and I'm happy to report I spotted all of the above.

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe (Was $88) $40 at Madewell Every year come spring, button-downs quickly become the most-worn item in my closet because they are so easy to style, so I suggest picking one up for yourself. While stripes are nothing new, they just feel right for the season and this top works for a variety of occasions. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat (Was $200) $100 at Nordstrom Trust me when I say you can't make it through tricky transitional weather without having a trench coat on hand. It's a classic piece for bracing spring showers and staying stylish. Did I mention it's currently 50 percent off? Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

A.L.C. Alden Split Denim Midi Skirt (Was $395) $158 at Bergdorf Goodman Long denim skirts were a major trend last year and they're on their way back this year. This find is one of the cooler styles I've come across with front and back splits and an edgy seam detail. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Mesh Flats (Was $145) $55 at Anthropologie While a divisive trend, mesh flats are a trend nonetheless and now you can get this best-selling pair for just $55—the most affordable I've seen this pair at. They're the perfect summer shoe for when it's sweltering out, but your pedicure isn't looking so fresh. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

J.Crew Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew J.Crew's linen pieces are really unmatched when it comes to style and quality, as we can see with this dress. You're going to want to wear this dress all spring and summer long because of it's lightweight breathable feel, plus it's easy to dress up or down. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Khaite Franklin Striped Spread-Collar Jumper (Was $1,780) $980 at Farfetch Maybe you're not thinking about sweaters right now, but hear me out: First of all, this is Khaite at 45 percent off. Secondly, it's a classic piece that won't ever go out style. Yes, it's an investment piece but one that you can wear over and over again. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Fossil Colleen Three-Hand Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch (Was $180) $61 at Fossil Ever since I've seen watches make a comeback on the wrists of celebs like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence, I've been wishing for one myself. At under $100, this Fossil find is just what I'm looking for, especially with the cool two-tone metal. Save even more with one of our Fossil promo codes.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts (Was $50) $35 at Gap Before we know it, the weather is going to be hotter than hot, so I'm looking to start on my summer wardrobe now. These structured linen-blend shorts are a cool option (literally) to wear when the thought of pants makes you sweat and for $35, it's not a bad idea to stock up on other colors. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Clutch Bag (Was $348) $261 at Neiman Marcus Why settle for a plain black evening bag when fun options like this exist? This is the clutch I'd reach for when I need a little extra oomph to my summer outfit. With a color as punchy as that, it'll be sure to draw some heads. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Banana Republic Linen-Blend Easy Wide-Leg Crop Pant (Was $70) $42 at Banana Republic Linen pants are a warm-weather essential. Period. This pair features a cropped length to show off a cute pair of sandals and an extra-wide leg for an easy, breezy style. There's plenty of colors to choose from including black, a denim blue, and a fun hot pink option. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Billabong Paradise Cove 2 Dress ($90) $72 at Billabong I know we've only just entered spring, but I can't help but think this would make for a great summer dress. The color and tropical print scream "beachy" to me and even though I have no beach plans this summer, I bet wearing this dress would (almost) give me the same feeling of being on vacation. Save even more with one of our Billabong promo codes.

LOEWE Nail Polish Leather Mules (Was $1,370) $822 at Net-a-Porter While I may not have the $822 to buy these Loewe shoes, I'm hoping someone out there does because these are just too fun to not be seen IRL. These kitschy shoes would take a basic outfit from boring to amazing, guaranteed. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

