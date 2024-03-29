This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Designer Sneakers and Spring Workwear

Welcome to this week's roundup of the best sale finds from across the web. Every day, I scroll through my favorite retailers in search of the best fashion items that suit your style, needs, and budget. It's just one of the many joys of my job as a shopping editor—and I come across plenty of sales and deals that are worthy of your attention. So, I'm sharing my shopping expertise with you every Friday so you can be a pro shopper, too.
During this week's sale search, I found so many pieces to round out your new-season office wardrobe. From a classic PAIGE tank top to the cutest pair of Sam Edelman loafers, most of these picks will fit into your spring work outfits effortlessly. Some pieces can even double as vacation wear, like the day-to-night dress I found at Rebecca Vallance or the cool knitted polo I discovered at Urban Outfitters. This week's hidden gems, though, have got to be the Tory Burch Howell sneakers, a.k.a. one of Marie Claire's favorite work sneakers, and an eye-catching bucket bag from Coach that can be worn multiple ways. Keep scrolling to shop the picks.
I'm always looking to upgrade my basics when the new season rolls around. I can already see this simple mockneck replacing my go-to turtleneck as my most-worn basic once warmer weather officially sets in. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
For a minimalist spring outfit, I would pair the tank above with this Farm Rio miniskirt. Florals for spring feel uplifting, even in black and white—not to mention, the wrap design looks great on just about everyone. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
If you're in the market for a new pair of work sneakers, this Tory Burch pair is hard to beat. With a versatile clean white look, you can basically wear these with anything—even if you have a strict office dress code. Nordstrom reviewers rave about how comfortable these are, too. Save even more with one of our Tory Burch promo codes.
Even though the red color trend has been everywhere lately, I personally believe the shade is a classic that can be worn season after season. As such, I'm eyeing this bright little bucket bag, which can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
I may have just found the perfect pair of jeans to carry you through spring. This pair from editor-loved brand AGOLDE ticks all my boxes for spring denim: a light wash, a high-waist fit, and a slightly cropped hem to show off all of my best spring shoes. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This open-knit polo has "cool-girl" written all over it. I'd wear it time and time again as a statement layering piece over tanks and T-shirts. I'd even use it as a fun bathing suit cover-up at the beach. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Say hello to my new favorite summer dress. Not only is the color simply gorgeous, but it can easily be dressed up or down for whatever occasion is on your agenda. Did I mention it's 70 percent off? Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
It's finally time to put away your ankle boots and slip into a one of Marie Claire editors' favorite spring shoes: loafers. These Sam Edelman shoes are sleek enough to pair with all of your spring work outfits, plus the gold hardware is a nice pairing to your favorite gold jewelry. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Head-to-toe denim is about to be everywhere if the biggest spring 2024 trends have anything to say about it. I'm taking inspiration from Sydney Sweeney's Givenchy Canadian tuxedo look and pairing this comfy top with a pair of light-wash jeans. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Florals for spring may not feel all that groundbreaking, but nonetheless, they're the prints I find myself gravitating toward. This dress is a more sultry take on springtime blossoms, with cutouts on the sleeves and back, plus a slit detail at the leg. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
