Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts Twin in the Exact Same Versace Outfit at Venice Film Festival
Their shared stylist helped orchestrate the magical twinning moment.
Celebrities have been flocking to Italy for 2025's Venice Film Festival, and they've packed plenty of outfits for the occasion. However, Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts pulled off an unexpected twinning moment when they both wore the very same Versace look—courtesy of incoming chief creative officer Dario Vitale—for their respective photo calls.
Stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who works with both Roberts and Seyfried, shared how the surprising clothing swap came together. Stewart wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability...Sharing is caring!" The stylist's caption continued, "#AmandaSeyfried borrows Julia's @versace photo call look for her own photo call. Thank you #DarioVitale."
In her carousel of photos, Stewart revealed that Seyfried had actually commented on a photo of Roberts wearing the look, writing, "Please let me wear the same outfit." Clearly, her request paid off.
Debuting one of Vitale's very first designs for the fashion house, Roberts wore the outfit at a photo call for her forthcoming movie, After The Hunt, on August 29. The smart yet casual look combines a blue wool blazer, a pink and yellow striped shirt—styled with rolled-up sleeves—and a pair of deep navy straight-leg jeans.
Seyfried wore the exact same combination on September 1 at the Venice Film Festival photo call for The Testament Of Ann Lee.
While almost the entirety of Seyfried and Roberts's outfits were the same, their accessories differed. The Notting Hill star opted for slingback heels in woven leather. Meanwhile, Seyfried completed the outfit with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Having proven that wearing the same designer outfit can be pretty special, perhaps Seyfried and Roberts will inspire other celebrities to share their wardrobes in the future.
