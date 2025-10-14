Judging by Amal Clooney's streak of sequin skirts and jewel-tone gowns, you'd think jeans were banned in Lake Como, Italy. Anne Hathaway sailed in to set the record straight this weekend—in denim and Adidas sneakers, no less.

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 on a break, Hathaway wasted no time traveling north from Milan (her latest filming location) to the lakeside destination. She brought her husband and their two children along, plus a suitcase full of fall's rising trends. On October 12, the actor swapped Euro summer selects for flared jeans. The light wash, flared pair looked straight from Andy Sachs's closet. Similar styles had a moment during the Spring 2026 circuit at Coach, Zimmermann, and Tory Burch. Miranda Priestly would be proud to see Hathaway ahead of the trend.

Shockingly, Lake Como and New York have similar forecasts in October. Hathaway paired her denim with more East Coast essentials, including a double-breasted pea coat. Its buttons allowed a red button-down and a herringbone vest to peek through. A silk scarf tied around her neck acted in lieu of necklaces. Blink and you'll miss Valentino's Panthea Bag—which she debuted on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set in July—under her shoulder.

Anne Hathaway kickstarted her Lake Como looks in jeans and sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sky-high stilettos are all but required for Clooney's visits to Lake Como. Surely, Hathaway packed at least one pair. But this time, textured sneakers were more her speed. (She was boarding a boat, after all.) Adidas Sambas—a celebrity-beloved travel shoe—complemented her flared denim.

She went with the $100 burgundy edition, one of Adidas's hardest shades to keep in stock. The slim sneakers featured all the makings of classic Sambas: suede toe caps, rubber gum soles, and triple stripes atop each sidewall.

Some actors spend their filming breaks cooped up inside, miles away from the nearest photo op. Hathaway, on the other hand, isn't afraid of a subtle step-and-repeat. Clearly, the A-lister stocked her luggage just in case paparazzi caught wind of her arrival—and her flip of the unofficial Lake Como dress code.

Shop Styles Inspired by Anne Hathaway

