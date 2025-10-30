Though the phrase "dark academia" has largely fallen out of the algorithm, the aesthetic is still alive and well in Billie Eilish's world. Last night, the pop star channeled the scholarly look to teach an important lesson.

On Wednesday, October 29, Eilish was honored at WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards. She was presented with the Music Innovator Award, using her speech to address several influential people in the room.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” she said. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me.”

Eilish was directly addressing billionaire audience members like Mark Zuckerberg, who is the third wealthiest man on earth. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

Billie Eilish gave a speech at the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even on the red carpet, Eilish looked the part. She channeled collegiate vibes in a runway look plucked straight off the Miu Miu catwalk. The ensemble consisted of school girl staples, like a pleated skirt and navy jacket. Underneath, she layered a baby blue button-down and gray sweater.

Eilish wore a full Miu Miu look, straight from the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eilish also wore a colorblocked scarf at her neck, just like the original runway model. She differed however, once it came time to select her footwear for the evening. The "Birds of a Feather" singer chose a pair of $1,170 oxfords from the brand, which she paired with charcoal gray tube socks and a set of suspenders.

Her look was from Miu Miu's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Eilish's ensemble was undoubtedly stylish, it was far outshined by her powerful speech and the announcement that followed. Stephen Colbert took the stage to announce she's donated $11.5 million from her last tour.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations, projects and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution and combating the climate crisis," said Colbert. "That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you.”

Eilish has a long track record of political activism. At this year's Oscars, for example, she sported an Artists4Ceasefire pin advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In 2019, the star also hosted a plastic-free world tour, which played host to the Billie Eilish Eco-Village. She also produced a climate change documentary called Overheated: A Climate Change Documentary in 2022.

Even her Miu Miu look for the WSJ Innovators Awards had a political subtext. Miuccia Prada, the label's founder, was active in the 1960s Milan protests for women's rights in Italy.