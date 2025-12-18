Bella Hadid geared up for another country Christmas the only way she knew how: at the rodeo. The equestrian (and her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos) scored tickets to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last weekend—the perfect backdrop for Hadid to lasso a leopard Fendi baguette bag into her Western wear.

Hadid's now-viral recap of the "best weekend" graced Instagram's feed on December 17. Each pic offered another close-up of her rodeo-ready set, beginning with a beige turtleneck. She tucked the long-sleeve into white straight-leg jeans. A boho-chic belt emphasized her denim's low-rise waistline. Hadid continued the singular color story with her closet's most prominent shoe style: pointy cowboy boots.

The top-half of her look could've been plucked from a recent Ralph Lauren runway, mainly for its textured shades of dusty equestrian brown. The 'Ôrebella founder stacked a white button-down beneath a knee-grazing coat. Elongated fringe decorated the duster's lapels, sleeves, and back. It was a near-perfect shade match to her cowboy hat, also in beige. To finish, Hadid traded itty-bitty necklaces for bolo ties and statement pendants, presumably with designer tags.

Bella Hadid was all smiles at a Las Vegas rodeo. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

The opening image of Hadid's photo dump proved she didn't arrive purse-less at the rodeo. A leopard-print Fendi Mama baguette brought out her inner fashion girl in a sea of plastic stadium-proof bags. It seems she sourced the vintage pony-hair style from a second-hand store in New York City: It made its street style debut with Hadid in Manhattan last January. What's more, her exact bag is currently shoppable on eBay for $2,199

Leave it to Bella to make leopard look country-cool. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Once again, the rodeo brought out the best fashion in Hadid. It's had that effect since she and Banuelos started dating in late 2023. The NFR was also somewhat of a homecoming for Hadid—she hadn't visited a rodeo since July. Back then, she styled an ivory halter romper from Retrofête while cheering for Banuelos in Texas. It read more boho than horse girl alongside a matching cowboy hat, turquoise bracelets, and statement silver rings.

Hadid's horse girl style has certainly evolved since her first rodeo in March 2024. Back then, leather pants, black cowboy hats, and sheer tops were more her speed, perhaps inspired by her once-brown hair. Being blonde widened Hadid's horizons to brighter neutrals, without ditching country codes entirely.

