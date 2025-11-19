Who else is living vicariously through Dua Lipa this month? So far, the pop star has danced through New York City, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and beyond, delivering a masterclass in vacation dressing with each stop. On November 18, photographers spotted her at Braseiro da Gávea, styled in the elevated dark denim trend.

The steakhouse welcomed Lipa with open arms—and a cool-girl-approved dress code. A bustier corset top from Vietnamese label, Fanci Club, began her eveningwear set. Purple satin decorated the corset's foundation and boning, beneath a balconette lace bralette.

She juxtaposed its lingerie-ish charm with the dark denim trend in a straight-leg silhouette. Lipa's jeans were as much indigo as they were low-rise, upping the overall nostalgia of her outfit. Each hem lined up perfectly to display her rare Jimmy Choo pumps—in all their lilac, Y2K-esque glory. The Jemmas, as they're named, featured strappy kitten heels, plus crystal pendants atop each upper.

Dua Lipa turned an evening out into a Fall 2025 trend masterclass. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It wouldn't be a proper Lipa look without a tricky-to-track-down handbag. This time, the "Levitating" singer returned Maison Margiela's Loved to Death Tote to her arm. The top-handle, east-west purse joined her enviable collection in early September. So far this fall, the collector's item complemented a satin slip skirt, a Calvin Klein Fall 2025 dress, and a Dolce & Gabbana sequin tank. On Nov. 18, the $2,795 bag—topped in luxe leopard print—effortlessly lifted her denim to luxury status.

It seems Lipa kept a close eye on Fall 2025 runways, because every element of her set followed an of-the-moment trend. First up: Her purple corset, which could've been plucked from Nina Ricci, Tom Ford, Acne Studios, or Giambattista Valli's runway shows. Her dark-wash jeans were equally omnipresent on catwalks aplenty, thanks to Khaite, Nili Lotan, Willy Chavarria, and Tibi.

Same goes for her leopard-print Maison Margiela bag—similar patterns popped up on Saint Laurent, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. Even Lipa's statement pendant necklaces—all in yellow gold—felt runway-worthy.

