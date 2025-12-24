Dakota Johnson Patents a Glamorous 2026 Sneaker Trend Ahead of the New Year

If you didn't already have "patent leather sneakers" on your 2026 bingo card, I'd suggest adding it now. Because according to Dakota Johnson, the glossy footwear trend will soon make the big time.

On Monday, Dec. 23, Johnson popped out for a bit of pre-Christmas shopping with her mom Melanie Griffith in Los Angeles. Her outfit struck the perfect note on the holiday dressing spectrum, falling in the middle ground between "festive glamour" and "casual cool."

The Materialists actor was dressed for the holiday season, cloaked in faux fur and a smattering of posh accessories. She effectively elevated the classic T-Shirt and Jeans™ look with a plush statement coat (vintage, by the looks of it) covered in bold leopard spots. The rest of her 'fit was straight out of the minimalist's playbook, styled with a simple leather belt, a beaded necklace, and tortoise shell cat-eye sunglasses from Khaite x Oliver Peoples.

Dakota Johnson wore patent leather Sambas ahead of the holidays. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The proverbial bow on top of Johnson's look was a pair of glossy, patent leather sneakers. The shoe in question? Adidas Samba OGs. The unexpected finish made 2024's most popular shoe feel straight out of 2026.

Honestly, it was really thoughtful of her to hard-launch this sneaker trend right before the after-Christmas sales.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Pre-Christmas Look

