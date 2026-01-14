Could the fall of puffer jackets finally be upon us? We've noticed celebrities are embracing even cuddlier wrap coats as of late. Gabrielle Union is the latest to endorse the look:

On January 14, the actor earned top billing on The Today Show to promote her new animated movie, Goat. She tapped the celebrity-beloved "coat is the outfit" hack with an Altuzarra wrap style, made entirely of black and brown fur. Its bulky chocolate trim—atop a shorter, black shearling base—made quite an impression on the brand's Fall 2025 runway. Similar to the model, Union and stylist Thomas Christos Kikis tied the black suede belt around her waist, keeping the separates underneath a mystery. (Later, an Instagram post cleared it up: She paired the hero coat with a burgundy peplum top and pleated white maxi skirt.) Union's round-toe brown pumps made their daytime TV debut, too.

Gabrielle Union looked every bit a New Yorker in training in the cozy fur wrap coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See the same style on the Altuzarra Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

By noon, Union had changed into her second look of the day: a $1,715 wool turtleneck dress from A.w.a.k.e. Mode. Zoom in to appreciate the white top-stitching along each raw-edged asymmetrical appliqué—a perfect shade match to her pointy pumps.

A few hours later, Union reemerged in a coatless LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union and husband Dwyane Wade call California home, so they likely don't get to step out in full-blown winterwear very often. Tailored blazers are much more wearable for the L.A. It girl—one even made it into her New York City suitcase: Earlier, on Jan. 13, paparazzi spotted Union in Ronny Kobo's 1988 Blazer with a matching vest and trousers.

Union was all smiles, presumably thanks to her Ronny Kobo blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a visitor, Union sure knows how to cosplay a New Yorker. If she's anything like Jennifer Lawrence or Katie Holmes, she brought a few more classic toppers along for the trip. Perhaps she'll test the scarf coat or military jacket trends in the coming days.

