Kaia Gerber Refines the Rugby Shirt Trend With a Rare Chanel Bag

I've worn collared shirts more this summer than ever before. Between linen button-downs, shirt dresses, and polo sweaters, my daily rotation has taken an academic turn. My streak won't stop once fall starts, either. I'll channel my inner Kaia Gerber in the rugby shirt trend through next season and beyond.

On August 26, the supermodel was photographed in downtown L.A. looking ready for an autumn stroll through New York's picturesque neighborhoods or a remote college campus's lawn. First, she tapped into the rugby shirt renaissance with a striped baby blue long-sleeve from Re/Done. It had all the makings of a classic polo, including four cascading buttons and a traditional collar.

Kaia Gerber pulled off the rugby trend with ease in L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber paired the rugby with another transitional pick: a navy mini skirt. The circle style has been in her closet since June, when she styled it alongside knee-high Larroudé boots.

The Givenchy model has worn her equestrian boots at least four times this summer, and they still look good as new. Originally they retail for $525, but as of publication time, they're marked down to $368. 30-percent off a Gerber-approved piece is as rare a find as Taylor Swift's engagement dress being on sale.

The cherry on top of Gerber's already-preppy cake was her rare Chanel flap handbag. The $6,575 shoulder purse isn't new to her collection. Though she's owned it since 2020, she revived it earlier this month, carrying it in Massachusetts, Nobu, and now, L.A.

Gerber joins a long line of rugby shirt-wearing It girls, following Gracie Abrams, Suki Waterhouse, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Gigi Hadid. According to Lauren Tappan, Marie Claire's fashion editor, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber started the style's renaissance in 2023. It's rare for a fad to last an entire season—much less into the next year. Since then, it's only garnered more signatures, but Gerber's certainly won't be the last.

