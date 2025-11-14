It's not every day your bestie becomes a GQ Men of the Year cover star. Kendall Jenner couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate Hailey Bieber—even if it meant sneaking into the star-studded fête while wearing an LBD.

On November 13, Bieber joined seven other "Men of the Year" at Château Marmont in the heart of West Hollywood. Once the step-and-repeat circuit wrapped, Jenner tip-toed past the red carpet and into the venue. Photographers still spotted Bieber and Jenner together, alongside HIM actor Tyriq Withers. The supermodels matched each other's energy in black gowns—Bieber stole the show in Gucci, her whale tail thong on full display.

Jenner's select took a more minimal approach to the "Party Like It’s 1995" dress code. She chose an off-the-shoulder little black midi, which mirrored the bodycon silhouette of Princess Diana's revenge dress. The slitted hem stopped just below her knee, revealing her brown pointy pumps.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber grabbed a photo with actor Tyriq Withers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the bash died down, photographers caught a better glimpse of Jenner's accessories (or lack thereof). She opted out of bracelets, rings, and necklaces—only popping on diamond stud earrings. Jenner's phone-sized clutch matched the chocolate brown leather of her square-toe heels. A single red rose (perhaps a gift from Bieber) went home with Jenner.

Kendall looked every bit the Bachelorette contestant in a timeless LBD. (Image credit: Backgrid)

No matter which Hollywood affair hosts them, Bieber and Jenner are attached at the hip. In fact, they walk more red carpets together than they do solo. Last month, the friends were each other's plus-ones at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Shockingly, Bieber and Jenner didn't coordinate looks, despite sticking to their typical color palette. Jenner led the way in a black sleeveless gown, courtesy of The Row.

Bieber, on the other hand, styled what senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage called a "Kendall-coded" corseted Schiaparelli gown, which debuted during the Spring 2025 Couture show. They could swap designs on an upcoming red carpet and fashion enthusiasts wouldn't blink twice.

Last month, Hailey and Kendall arrived arm-in-arm at the Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Jenner and Bieber shared the stage (translation: the iconic staircase) at the 2025 Met Gala. They posed for photographers at the same time, before heading inside the museum together. The close friends embodied the "Tailored for You" dress code in sleek tailoring: Jenner in a shoulder-padded skirt set from Torishéju, Bieber in a cinched Saint Laurent blazer dress.

They were attached at the hip all night long. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's better than one fashion girl? Two fashion girls-turned-best friends at the same invite-only soirée.