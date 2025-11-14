Kendall Jenner Skips the 'GQ' Men of the Year Red Carpet in a Little Black Dress
She wouldn't miss Hailey's moment.
It's not every day your bestie becomes a GQ Men of the Year cover star. Kendall Jenner couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate Hailey Bieber—even if it meant sneaking into the star-studded fête while wearing an LBD.
On November 13, Bieber joined seven other "Men of the Year" at Château Marmont in the heart of West Hollywood. Once the step-and-repeat circuit wrapped, Jenner tip-toed past the red carpet and into the venue. Photographers still spotted Bieber and Jenner together, alongside HIM actor Tyriq Withers. The supermodels matched each other's energy in black gowns—Bieber stole the show in Gucci, her whale tail thong on full display.
Jenner's select took a more minimal approach to the "Party Like It’s 1995" dress code. She chose an off-the-shoulder little black midi, which mirrored the bodycon silhouette of Princess Diana's revenge dress. The slitted hem stopped just below her knee, revealing her brown pointy pumps.
After the bash died down, photographers caught a better glimpse of Jenner's accessories (or lack thereof). She opted out of bracelets, rings, and necklaces—only popping on diamond stud earrings. Jenner's phone-sized clutch matched the chocolate brown leather of her square-toe heels. A single red rose (perhaps a gift from Bieber) went home with Jenner.
No matter which Hollywood affair hosts them, Bieber and Jenner are attached at the hip. In fact, they walk more red carpets together than they do solo. Last month, the friends were each other's plus-ones at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Shockingly, Bieber and Jenner didn't coordinate looks, despite sticking to their typical color palette. Jenner led the way in a black sleeveless gown, courtesy of The Row.
Bieber, on the other hand, styled what senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage called a "Kendall-coded" corseted Schiaparelli gown, which debuted during the Spring 2025 Couture show. They could swap designs on an upcoming red carpet and fashion enthusiasts wouldn't blink twice.
Earlier this year, Jenner and Bieber shared the stage (translation: the iconic staircase) at the 2025 Met Gala. They posed for photographers at the same time, before heading inside the museum together. The close friends embodied the "Tailored for You" dress code in sleek tailoring: Jenner in a shoulder-padded skirt set from Torishéju, Bieber in a cinched Saint Laurent blazer dress.
What's better than one fashion girl? Two fashion girls-turned-best friends at the same invite-only soirée.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.