Jennifer Lawrence is the reigning queen of casual style. What Hailey Bieber does to a vintage leather jacket or Selena Gomez does to a little black dress, Lawrence can do to track pants and a crewneck. She's the blueprint for weekend looks and never misses an opportunity to serve inspiration to her fellow chill girls.

This morning, Lawrence struck again. She hit in the streets of Los Angeles for a quick trip to the gym, turning her workout clothes into a certified slay. The actor started out with several relaxed separates in bold, primary colors. She wore red track pants with a navy blue crew neck sweater—her favorite silhouette. From there, Lawrence knotted a yellow flannel around her waist, furthering her outfit's cozy, autumnal vibes. It was a perfect choice for the Sept. 22 outing—AKA the first official day of fall.

The star then did what she does best: accessorized to the highest degree. She effectively elevated the laid-back 'fit with a grommet-covered shoulder bag from Gimaguas. Though the mixed metal detailing made the piece look luxe, it's actually a surprisingly affordable pull at $398. The three-figure price tag feels particularly attainable when compared to the $33,000 bowling bag Lawrence carried just last week.

Jennifer Lawrence headed to the gym wearing red track pants, a grommet-covered shoulder bag, and a pair of suede flats from The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Lawrence sprinkled on several well-chosen picks. She added a touch of glimmer at the neck, via a gold collar from Sophie Buhai. Keeping with her ongoing comfy-shoe kick, Lawrence then slipped into a pair of comfy flats from The Row. Though they boast a slipper-like outer, the suede footwear costs a cool $1,190 at retail.

Twelve hours into the fall season and J.Law has already provided the perfect autumnal 'fit. Screenshot this for later.

Shop Casual Staples Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence

