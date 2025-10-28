20 hours after opening the Vogue World: Hollywood runway (in Nicole Kidman's original Moulin Rouge corset), Kendall Jenner countered the iconic costume with ultra-shoppable street style.

On October 27, the supermodel popped up in New York City's SoHo while the dust still settled on the cinematic show. She debuted her first cold-weather look of the month, following back-to-back faux-autumn attire in L.A. It seems her suitcase was packed to the brim with elevated basics.

Jenner's Monday outfit began with a white T-shirt layered underneath a black wool coat. A matching belt concealed the waistband of her jeans, so their rise remains a mystery. The denim wasn't quite as flared as Kylie Jenner's pair spotted at Yankee Stadium mere weeks ago. Regardless, pointy black leather boots peeked out beneath the bootcut hems. They're likely ankle stilettos to complement the denim's slim shape.

Kendall Jenner cosplayed a New Yorker in cold-weather essentials. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's accessories were equally enviable, starting with a black scarf, cascading down from her neck behind each shoulder. It had a certain Olsen twin-ish charm alongside a New York Yankees baseball cap and oval-shaped sunglasses.

Her carry-all of the day appeared to be The Row's black Lilou Bag: a $3,350 tote handwoven from faux patent leather. The best-seller has become Jenner's signature style for New York outings. Last month, she carried it on repeat from Manhattan to SoHo and beyond—except with The Row City Flip Flops. The Lilou looks equally chic during boots season.

Jenner was on a street style roll this month, traveling from Austin, to West Hollywood, to Paris, and beyond. Now, the It girl is closing out October in NYC, the finest bookend to her sartorial streak. The city brings out the best fashion in Jenner. See last May's pre- and post-Met Gala run for proof. It was an unofficial The Row ad, similar to her latest look.

