Every New York City Cool Girl Will Want Kendall Jenner's Latest Jeans and Boots Outfit
The city brings out the best fashion in her.
20 hours after opening the Vogue World: Hollywood runway (in Nicole Kidman's original Moulin Rouge corset), Kendall Jenner countered the iconic costume with ultra-shoppable street style.
On October 27, the supermodel popped up in New York City's SoHo while the dust still settled on the cinematic show. She debuted her first cold-weather look of the month, following back-to-back faux-autumn attire in L.A. It seems her suitcase was packed to the brim with elevated basics.
Jenner's Monday outfit began with a white T-shirt layered underneath a black wool coat. A matching belt concealed the waistband of her jeans, so their rise remains a mystery. The denim wasn't quite as flared as Kylie Jenner's pair spotted at Yankee Stadium mere weeks ago. Regardless, pointy black leather boots peeked out beneath the bootcut hems. They're likely ankle stilettos to complement the denim's slim shape.
Jenner's accessories were equally enviable, starting with a black scarf, cascading down from her neck behind each shoulder. It had a certain Olsen twin-ish charm alongside a New York Yankees baseball cap and oval-shaped sunglasses.
Her carry-all of the day appeared to be The Row's black Lilou Bag: a $3,350 tote handwoven from faux patent leather. The best-seller has become Jenner's signature style for New York outings. Last month, she carried it on repeat from Manhattan to SoHo and beyond—except with The Row City Flip Flops. The Lilou looks equally chic during boots season.
Jenner was on a street style roll this month, traveling from Austin, to West Hollywood, to Paris, and beyond. Now, the It girl is closing out October in NYC, the finest bookend to her sartorial streak. The city brings out the best fashion in Jenner. See last May's pre- and post-Met Gala run for proof. It was an unofficial The Row ad, similar to her latest look.
Shop Styles Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.