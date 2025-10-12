Kendall Jenner Styles Fall 2025's Track Jacket Trend With Classic Loafers and White Pants

Kendall Jenner is getting ready for fall, but that doesn't mean she's sacrificing her summery white pants. During a Dallas "tailgate" event organized by 818 Tequila in partnership with Uber Eats, Jenner wore a pair of crisp white pants with timeless loafers and a retro windbreaker.

The model looked comfortable serving drinks behind the bar at the event, which her 818 Tequila brand referred to as "Kenny's first tailgate." For the occasion, Jenner helped promote forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, which just so happens to star sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner paired white pants with black leather loafers for an unexpected fall combination. She completed the look with a retro windbreaker, leaning into fall 2025's sporty track jacket trend.

The model's outfit was perfectly suited to October's cooler climes, but her white pants seemed to allude to the recently departed warmer weather. The reality TV star shared photos of her outfit to her Instagram Stories.

Kendall Jenner wears black loafers and white pants. (Image credit: Instagram/kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wears a track jacket, white pants, and black loafers. (Image credit: Instagram/kendalljenner)

Track jackets were recently evident throughout street style during Paris Fashion Week, and the trend seems to have evolved to incorporate the elevated sensibilities of the Olsen twins. Basically, it's time to dig out any sporty retro pieces from the back of your closet. As Jenner just proved, a throwback track jacket can be paired with just about anything.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Fall Style