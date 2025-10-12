Kendall Jenner Styles Fall 2025's Track Jacket Trend With Classic Loafers and White Pants
She also helped promote Kylie Jenner's boyfriend's new movie.
Kendall Jenner is getting ready for fall, but that doesn't mean she's sacrificing her summery white pants. During a Dallas "tailgate" event organized by 818 Tequila in partnership with Uber Eats, Jenner wore a pair of crisp white pants with timeless loafers and a retro windbreaker.
The model looked comfortable serving drinks behind the bar at the event, which her 818 Tequila brand referred to as "Kenny's first tailgate." For the occasion, Jenner helped promote forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, which just so happens to star sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Jenner paired white pants with black leather loafers for an unexpected fall combination. She completed the look with a retro windbreaker, leaning into fall 2025's sporty track jacket trend.
The model's outfit was perfectly suited to October's cooler climes, but her white pants seemed to allude to the recently departed warmer weather. The reality TV star shared photos of her outfit to her Instagram Stories.
Track jackets were recently evident throughout street style during Paris Fashion Week, and the trend seems to have evolved to incorporate the elevated sensibilities of the Olsen twins. Basically, it's time to dig out any sporty retro pieces from the back of your closet. As Jenner just proved, a throwback track jacket can be paired with just about anything.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Fall Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.