Olivia Wilde’s Grungy Black Nails Complete Her Menswear-Inspired Outfit
The perfect fall manicure *does* exist, actually.
Olivia Wilde is all-in on the menswear trend, and her manicures are following suit (see what I did there?). On September 22, Wilde was spotted in New York City for a night out, and she looked incredible in a menswear-inspired suit, paired with a white button-down shirt, tie, and black boots that added a western touch to the outfit. Naturally, I had to zoom in on her beauty details, and I was just as thrilled with what I saw.
My favorite part of the look was, of course, her manicure. Wilde’s nails were cut short and shaped into a square, a nod to the ‘90s that has been making its way back into the beauty zeitgeist. Each finger was then painted with what appears to be black polish, the perfect complement to her black-and-white suit moment. A glossy top coat finished the look. Aside from a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, no other accessories were added to her outfit, and her hair was styled in a simple middle part before being straightened.
Black remains one of the top nail colors for fall, and honestly, I don’t think it will ever go out of style. Celebrities like Meghann Fahy swear by it for year-round wear, but if it feels a little too rocker-chic for your taste, I’m a fan of blackened shades—meaning those that are so dark they nearly look black on the nail, yet still show a hint of depth where you can see the true color underneath.
Not all black nail lacquers are created equally, so keep reading for the ones worth adding to your at-home nail polish collection.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.