Olivia Wilde is all-in on the menswear trend, and her manicures are following suit (see what I did there?). On September 22, Wilde was spotted in New York City for a night out, and she looked incredible in a menswear-inspired suit, paired with a white button-down shirt, tie, and black boots that added a western touch to the outfit. Naturally, I had to zoom in on her beauty details, and I was just as thrilled with what I saw.

My favorite part of the look was, of course, her manicure. Wilde’s nails were cut short and shaped into a square, a nod to the ‘90s that has been making its way back into the beauty zeitgeist. Each finger was then painted with what appears to be black polish, the perfect complement to her black-and-white suit moment. A glossy top coat finished the look. Aside from a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, no other accessories were added to her outfit, and her hair was styled in a simple middle part before being straightened.

Olivia Wilde is seen in the East Village on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black remains one of the top nail colors for fall, and honestly, I don’t think it will ever go out of style. Celebrities like Meghann Fahy swear by it for year-round wear, but if it feels a little too rocker-chic for your taste, I’m a fan of blackened shades—meaning those that are so dark they nearly look black on the nail, yet still show a hint of depth where you can see the true color underneath.

Not all black nail lacquers are created equally, so keep reading for the ones worth adding to your at-home nail polish collection.