I've been in between buying two Longchamp Le Pliage bags for months: the best-selling black version or its oversize leather sister. This week, however, Rihanna sent me back to the drawing board by putting an even rarer Le Pliage on my radar.

On January 7, the Barbados-born star styled a limited-edition Longchamp Le Pliage tote around her hometown. Before boarding a yacht, paparazzi caught close-ups of the Monster Le Pliage, courtesy of Jeremy Scott's Spring 2014 collaboration with the designer.

Her black, long-sleeve bodysuit served as a blank canvas behind the bag's boldly-animated skull print in black, yellow, blue, and white. Even with all the cartoon-ish additions, it maintained the leather handles, button-flap closure, and Parisian charm defining Le Pliage. At 12 years old, the only way to secure RiRi's carry-all is through secondhand sites like eBay, where it'd currently set you back $1,500.

Rihanna was spotted in Barbados with her Longchamp bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Longchamp Rare, Limited Edition, Jeremy Scott Le Pilage $1,500 at eBay

If it wasn't for her Longchamp bag, I'd call Rihanna's separates uncharacteristically simple. But I retracted that statement once my eyes hit her footwear. For the first time since arriving in Barbados, the Grammy winner finally revived last summer's signature shoe: flip-flops.

She Rihanna-ified the leather thongs of yesteryear with the $90 Cat Cleat pair from Fenty x Puma's March 2025 collaboration. What started as classic black flip-flops turned into football-inspired, baby blue jelly sandals. The heightened soles were a perfect shade match to her bag's printed cerulean tongue.

Next, Rihanna accessorized further with a $46,000 18k gold arm cuff from Tiffany & Co. The Fenty founder's pendant necklace also appeared to be yellow gold, while her tennis anklet displayed pure diamonds.

As the Cat Cleat's designer, it's no surprise Rihanna owns the Puma slides in other colors. She debuted the Lime Green shade last March on Instagram, while wearing a tropical Maison Margiela T-shirt and the silk hair scarf trend. (Surprise, surprise: They sold out in minutes.)

Come August, the Oceans 8 actor was spotted in the Alpine Snow sandals. In a sea of The Row flip-flops, the Pumas offered an affordable, yet eccentric way to style the summer's It-shoe. Extra points if you had an oversize T-shirt and Rihanna's vintage Hermès scarf-turned-skirt lying around.

A few days later, Rihanna's off-white thongs returned to L.A.'s street style scene, this time beneath pajama pants from Savage x Fenty. Her vintage Gucci by Tom Ford snakeskin bag elevated the $90 flip-flops with ease.

See the cleated flip-flops up-close-and-personal on RiRi's Instagram. (Image credit: @badgalriri)

PUMA Fenty X Puma Cat Cleat Sandals $90 at PUMA US

It's hard not to crave summer fashion in the chilly middle of January. Rihanna's solution? Fly to Barbados, where it's prime flip-flop weather every day.

When it comes to her Longchamp bag, Rihanna's learning what everyone from Princess Kate to Gen Z TikTokers already knows: It's a style you can carry anywhere, in any forecast.

