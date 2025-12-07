Sabrina Carpenter's Archival Ralph Lauren Gown Delivers Spring Vibes in Winter
She received Variety's Hitmaker of the Year honor wearing a strapless patchwork gown from 2003.
Following the success of Man's Best Friend, it's hardly surprising that Sabrina Carpenter has been named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year for 2025. To receive the honor, the "Manchild" singer wore an archival Ralph Lauren strapless floral patchwork gown from the designer's Spring 2003 collection.
It might be winter, but Carpenter gave positively spring vibes on Variety's red carpet. With her blonde hair in loose beachy waves and a pared-back makeup look, the pop star proved less really is more sometimes.
Her vintage Ralph Lauren mermaid gown, constructed from floral silk intricately arranged in a subtle patchwork pattern, originally debuted during the designer's Spring 2003 runway show.
Accepting her Variety award, Carpenter told the audience, "The easiest way to write a bad song is to try to write a hit." Offering her advice to prospective musicians, the "Espresso" singer said, "Write the opposite of what you think a hit is. Write what speaks to you, write something that only you can write. Write the music you want to listen to yourself. Add the weird chord progression and key change, and call men stupid in as many ways as you can."
Sabrina Carpenter's archival Ralph Lauren gown was originally worn by model Candice Lake at the designer's Spring 2003 runway show.
Even though it might be tempting to reach for the warmest coat possible right now, Carpenter is proof that sleek floral gowns work anytime, regardless of the weather.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.