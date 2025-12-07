Sabrina Carpenter's Archival Ralph Lauren Gown Delivers Spring Vibes in Winter

Following the success of Man's Best Friend, it's hardly surprising that Sabrina Carpenter has been named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year for 2025. To receive the honor, the "Manchild" singer wore an archival Ralph Lauren strapless floral patchwork gown from the designer's Spring 2003 collection.

It might be winter, but Carpenter gave positively spring vibes on Variety's red carpet. With her blonde hair in loose beachy waves and a pared-back makeup look, the pop star proved less really is more sometimes.

Her vintage Ralph Lauren mermaid gown, constructed from floral silk intricately arranged in a subtle patchwork pattern, originally debuted during the designer's Spring 2003 runway show.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing vintage Ralph Lauren from the designer's Spring 2003 collection. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Accepting her Variety award, Carpenter told the audience, "The easiest way to write a bad song is to try to write a hit." Offering her advice to prospective musicians, the "Espresso" singer said, "Write the opposite of what you think a hit is. Write what speaks to you, write something that only you can write. Write the music you want to listen to yourself. Add the weird chord progression and key change, and call men stupid in as many ways as you can."

"Write the opposite of what you think a hit is," Carpenter told the audience. (Image credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter's archival Ralph Lauren gown was originally worn by model Candice Lake at the designer's Spring 2003 runway show.

Candice Lake wearing Sabrina Carpenter's archival Ralph Lauren gown at the designer's Spring 2003 runway show. (Image credit: Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Even though it might be tempting to reach for the warmest coat possible right now, Carpenter is proof that sleek floral gowns work anytime, regardless of the weather.

