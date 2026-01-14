Taylor Swift Breaks Out the Date Night Blazer in Beverly Hills With Travis Kelce
A failsafe outfit.
We saw her famous "Are You Bready for It?" bundles of sourdough before we spotted the singer (and baker) this year. But Taylor Swift finally emerged on January 12 in Beverly Hills while out to dinner with Travis Kelce, wearing a classic date night outfit.
Swift has been laying low since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. However, she was papped sneaking into Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant with fiancé Kelce. And even from the back, it's clear that Swift dressed up for the couple's first public date night of 2026 in an elongated, single-breasted blazer—any Millennial's hero piece, no matter the forecast.
Shoulder pads, statement lapels, and a thigh-grazing hem strategically concealed the rest of her look from the camera lens, though certain angles teased a pleated mini skirt underneath. One thing was certain: Swift's "Old Mine cut" engagement ring returned front and center.
Late last year, knee-high boots—usually from Louis Vuitton or Christian Louboutin—became Swift's signature on nights out in New York City. In L.A., it seems the Grammy winner is swapping them out for peep-toe mules. (Could they be the same Sandy Liang pair she wore to a Tight End University event in June 2025?)
Kelce's football schedule limited the couple's 2025 date nights to Kansas City, NYC, and the occasional Florida dinner. (The tight end spent last summer's NFL off-season training in Boca Raton.) The couple haven't been seen publicly in California together since April 2024, when they booked a reservation at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park. For that, she was a little more dressed down in a denim mini skirt, track jacket (in Chiefs red, of course), and Gucci's Luce Shoulder Bag.
We know Swift loves a blazer, especially for date night. At a December 27 dinner at NYC's Bondst back in 2024, she went with Stella McCartney's $5,500 tweed style, lined with crystals lining along the hip-hugging hem. Could she be priming fans for Lover blazer comeback this year?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.