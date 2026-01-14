We saw her famous "Are You Bready for It?" bundles of sourdough before we spotted the singer (and baker) this year. But Taylor Swift finally emerged on January 12 in Beverly Hills while out to dinner with Travis Kelce, wearing a classic date night outfit.

Swift has been laying low since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. However, she was papped sneaking into Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant with fiancé Kelce. And even from the back, it's clear that Swift dressed up for the couple's first public date night of 2026 in an elongated, single-breasted blazer—any Millennial's hero piece, no matter the forecast.

Shoulder pads, statement lapels, and a thigh-grazing hem strategically concealed the rest of her look from the camera lens, though certain angles teased a pleated mini skirt underneath. One thing was certain: Swift's "Old Mine cut" engagement ring returned front and center.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Funke dressed in California-cool eveningwear. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Late last year, knee-high boots—usually from Louis Vuitton or Christian Louboutin—became Swift's signature on nights out in New York City. In L.A., it seems the Grammy winner is swapping them out for peep-toe mules. (Could they be the same Sandy Liang pair she wore to a Tight End University event in June 2025?)

Sandy Liang Thong Mule 60 in Optic White Nappa $495 at sandyliang.info

Kelce's football schedule limited the couple's 2025 date nights to Kansas City, NYC, and the occasional Florida dinner. (The tight end spent last summer's NFL off-season training in Boca Raton.) The couple haven't been seen publicly in California together since April 2024, when they booked a reservation at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park. For that, she was a little more dressed down in a denim mini skirt, track jacket (in Chiefs red, of course), and Gucci's Luce Shoulder Bag.

Kelce and Swift were last spotted on a L.A. date night in April 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

We know Swift loves a blazer, especially for date night. At a December 27 dinner at NYC's Bondst back in 2024, she went with Stella McCartney's $5,500 tweed style, lined with crystals lining along the hip-hugging hem. Could she be priming fans for Lover blazer comeback this year?

