Zendaya Picks the Perfect Valentino LBD for a Rare Gala Appearance With Fiancé Tom Holland

Sightings of Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland are pretty rare, which makes their joint attendance at a gala low-key exciting. Plus, the Euphoria star used the opportunity to showcase the ideal LBD for the cooler weather September has brought to London.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Zendaya joined her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star at The Brother's Trust Gala for "The Tom Holland Posh Pub Quiz." The Brother's Trust is a charitable foundation started by Holland's parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland, with the aim of helping "charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy not-for-profit sector" with the help of "Tom's reach and popularity."

In photos shared by Java Joy founder Laura Hope Whitaker, Zendaya could be seen wearing a little black dress featuring long sleeves and a structural cape extending from the collar. The sleek mini dress is taken from the 2022 Valentino Pink PP Collection, and was styled with pants on the runway.

The actress accessorized her outfit with sheer tights, black pointed-toe heels, and a Bulgari Tubogas Bracelet, which retails for $9,100.

Whitaker captioned her Instagram post, "We showed up in our best—with joy—and it carried through the night." She continued, "We hugged, we chatted, we sang [and] we tried (and lost) the pub quiz. But we got autographed spoons so I think we really won!" Referencing the famous couple, Whitaker wrote, "We chatted with Tom, his family and met Zendaya."

While Zendaya and Holland have managed to keep their relationship relatively private, they occasionally discuss their sweet romance in interviews. For instance, during an appearance on U.K. podcast Dish in late 2024, Holland called Zendaya "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

On working with his future wife, Holland shared, "It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later."

