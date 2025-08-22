As a former theater kid, I've never seen a Shakespeare play without its fair share of ruffles. Whether they're around Hamlet's neck or Juliet's wrists, stiff white frills are the cherry on top of each Shakespearean cake. For proof, see Lupita Nyong'o on opening night of Shakespeare In the Park's Twelfth Night.

Before taking center stage at New York's outdoor Delacorte Theater, Nyong'o posed for photographers on the red carpet. At first glance, you might assume she was in costume, but she's actually wearing Chanel Fall 2025. Since Nyong'o is a global brand ambassador, her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, had no problem sourcing Look 13 from the 70-piece collection.

Nyong'o's black-and-white set had all the makings of a Shakespearean uniform, starting with an Elizabethan era-collar. While not as stiff as the 16th-century staple, the tulle layers circled her entire neck in true English form. It belonged to a billowy long-sleeve blouse layered underneath a sleeveless black shift. The black tweed had an armor-ish look to it—maybe it was the gridlock pattern or the padded shoulders. She wore the blink-and-you'll-miss-it mini skirt, too, also in tweed.

Lupita Nyong'o's ruffled Chanel stole the show at Shakespeare in the Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The similarities between Nyong'o and the runway model ended there. She styled very few accessories, including diamond drop earrings, pearl rings, and platform sandals.

On the Fall 2025 runway, the model paired the trio with key Chanel codes. Tiered pearl necklaces in various lengths added some dimension to the structured black bodice. Each chain was layered underneath the ruffled collar, as to not outshine the statement piece. Instead of the peep-toe shoe trend, the model wore ruched ankle boots, also in black. They matched a bedazzled black clutch covered in silver studs.

A model wore Lupita's ruffled mini dress on the Chanel Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

After her solo step-and-repeat, the Us actor posed with her co-star, Sandra Oh. Instead of going full Shakespeare-core, Oh styled a plunging little black dress, courtesy of Japanese label CFCL.

It wasn't your average LBD: royal blue fringe appeared halfway down its floor-length skirt. The lining wrapped around the entire exterior, adding some variation to her seemingly simple gown.

Later, Sandra Oh joined Lupita in a fringed LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakespeare In the Park has curated a top-tier cast for their free production of Twelfth Night. From now until September 13, you can catch Nyong'o, Oh, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Dinklage, and more stars sharing the same Central Park stage. Rumor has it, the 115-minute show spotlights a ruffled collar or two.