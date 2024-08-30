In recent years, foliage has become one of the trendiest motifs in fashion. Roses, anthurium, and hibiscus have all had their moment, via high-end designers, like Loewe and Jean Paul Gaultier. Now, carnations are finally getting their moment in the sun (literally).

While on a beach in Verano, Italy, pop star Dua Lipa wore an archival Moschino blouse. The cream-colored creation was embellished with crochet vines and carnations in powder pink. Despite being dubbed "filler flowers" in a 2003 episode of Sex and the City, this laid-back look made the polarizing bloom feel undeniably cool.

Her cover-up was a piece of fashion history in itself, but the bikini it covered was also worthy of a quick zoom-in. Lipa styled her vintage piece with white linen pants (a beach day staple) and a metallic string bikini.

The two-piece had a rich, olive colorway that was emphasized by the green leaves on Lipa's top. The "Houdini" singer showed its cheeky bottoms, while relaxing on a pool float with boyfriend Callum Turner. Their shimmery sheen glistened in the light, making her simple triangle bikini set look so elevated.

Though her outfit was casual, the accompanying price tag was not. Her top sells for nearly $900 on the resale market, while her earrings cost a whopping $6,900. Designed by fine jewelry house Tiffany & Co., the diamond hoops come from the brand's popular Tiffany Lock collection (Lipa owns several bangles from the same line).

Though her net top is exceedingly rare, you can shop similar designs (for a much less shocking price) via brands like For Love & Lemons, Peppermayo, and more. Ahead, peruse similar styles for that Dua Lipa effect.

