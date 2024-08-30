Dua Lipa Wears a Vintage Crochet Cover-Up Over Her Metallic String Bikini
She managed to make carnations look cool.
In recent years, foliage has become one of the trendiest motifs in fashion. Roses, anthurium, and hibiscus have all had their moment, via high-end designers, like Loewe and Jean Paul Gaultier. Now, carnations are finally getting their moment in the sun (literally).
While on a beach in Verano, Italy, pop star Dua Lipa wore an archival Moschino blouse. The cream-colored creation was embellished with crochet vines and carnations in powder pink. Despite being dubbed "filler flowers" in a 2003 episode of Sex and the City, this laid-back look made the polarizing bloom feel undeniably cool.
Her cover-up was a piece of fashion history in itself, but the bikini it covered was also worthy of a quick zoom-in. Lipa styled her vintage piece with white linen pants (a beach day staple) and a metallic string bikini.
The two-piece had a rich, olive colorway that was emphasized by the green leaves on Lipa's top. The "Houdini" singer showed its cheeky bottoms, while relaxing on a pool float with boyfriend Callum Turner. Their shimmery sheen glistened in the light, making her simple triangle bikini set look so elevated.
Though her outfit was casual, the accompanying price tag was not. Her top sells for nearly $900 on the resale market, while her earrings cost a whopping $6,900. Designed by fine jewelry house Tiffany & Co., the diamond hoops come from the brand's popular Tiffany Lock collection (Lipa owns several bangles from the same line).
Though her net top is exceedingly rare, you can shop similar designs (for a much less shocking price) via brands like For Love & Lemons, Peppermayo, and more. Ahead, peruse similar styles for that Dua Lipa effect.
Shop Floral Crochet Tops
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Nicole Kidman Credits Director For Making Sure She “Didn’t Feel Exploited” During ‘Babygirl’ Sex Scenes
“I was in the hands of a woman director.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle Becomes First Outside Investor of Company Featuring Handwoven Bags From Rwanda
“I really started to understand how many women’s lives were being impacted and uplifted through their work.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
I Found 8 Easy Under-$300 Fall Outfits Hiding in Nordstrom's Summer Sale
Every piece you need to create a seasonal capsule wardrobe—all at a major discount.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Nicole Kidman Channels Her 'Stepford Wives' Character at the Venice Film Festival in a 1950s-Inspired LBD
Twenty years later, she nailed the look.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Amal Clooney Leans Into the "Eurocore" Aesthetic In a Yellow Sundress at the Venice Film Festival
The celeb is closing a summer of bold vacation dresses with a bang.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Bowification of Tennis Has Officially Begun, Thanks to Naomi Osaka
She's single-handedly making the trend feel fresh.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Venice Film Festival Look Has a Secret Hidden Meaning
Her accessories have a very special history.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes' Latest Shoe Choice Is Surprisingly Punk-Rock
Here's where to shop the $1,050 statement shoe.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite $100 Sneakers Are Finally Back in Stock
It's finally back in stock.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Simply Cannot Stop Wearing This Comfy Outfit Formula
This cozy look has a prime spot in her wardrobe.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kylie Jenner Had Her Kids' Faces Painted on One of Fashion's Most Sought-After Designer Bags
It has Stormi and Airé's faces painted on it (!)
By India Roby Published