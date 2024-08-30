Dua Lipa Wears a Vintage Crochet Cover-Up Over Her Metallic String Bikini

She managed to make carnations look cool.

dua lipa wears a black jacket that contrasts her red hair
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

In recent years, foliage has become one of the trendiest motifs in fashion. Roses, anthurium, and hibiscus have all had their moment, via high-end designers, like Loewe and Jean Paul Gaultier. Now, carnations are finally getting their moment in the sun (literally).

While on a beach in Verano, Italy, pop star Dua Lipa wore an archival Moschino blouse. The cream-colored creation was embellished with crochet vines and carnations in powder pink. Despite being dubbed "filler flowers" in a 2003 episode of Sex and the City, this laid-back look made the polarizing bloom feel undeniably cool.

dua lipa wears a crochet top with carnation flowers and a metallic bikini

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Her cover-up was a piece of fashion history in itself, but the bikini it covered was also worthy of a quick zoom-in. Lipa styled her vintage piece with white linen pants (a beach day staple) and a metallic string bikini.

The two-piece had a rich, olive colorway that was emphasized by the green leaves on Lipa's top. The "Houdini" singer showed its cheeky bottoms, while relaxing on a pool float with boyfriend Callum Turner. Their shimmery sheen glistened in the light, making her simple triangle bikini set look so elevated.

dua lipa wears a crochet top with carnation flowers and a metallic bikini

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Though her outfit was casual, the accompanying price tag was not. Her top sells for nearly $900 on the resale market, while her earrings cost a whopping $6,900. Designed by fine jewelry house Tiffany & Co., the diamond hoops come from the brand's popular Tiffany Lock collection (Lipa owns several bangles from the same line).

Tiffany Lock Earrings
Tiffany Lock Earrings

Though her net top is exceedingly rare, you can shop similar designs (for a much less shocking price) via brands like For Love & Lemons, Peppermayo, and more. Ahead, peruse similar styles for that Dua Lipa effect.

Shop Floral Crochet Tops

Maia Rose Crochet Top - Ivory
Maia Rose Crochet Top - Ivory

Malva Handmade Crochet Top by Andreeva
Andreeva Malva Handmade Crochet Top

Iliana Top
Iliana Top

Ashby Crochet Top
Lovers and Friends Ashby Crochet Top

Topics
Dua Lipa
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸