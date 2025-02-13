This season of New York Fashion Week was basically a competition to see who could create the most interesting trench coat. Dozens of designers showed the classic style, indicating a mass khaki takeover in the near future. Audiences, however, told a different story. Fashionable attendees reached for leather duster jackets over their neutral counterparts—and Emma Stone was taking notes.

Though she skipped out on the typical front row appearances, Stone did touch down in NYC for a stylish romp of her own. She was spotted on Feb. 12, dressed all in black—the standard New Yorker uniform—and looking impossibly cool for a Bowery Ballroom concert hosted by Paul McCartney. She too, reached for the editor favorite outerwear, topping her noir look with a longline leather jacket.

Emma Stone wears a longline leather jacket with matching boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond that, Stone's black mini dress and matching opaque tights looked effortlessly chic. Leaning into the NYC of it all, Stone then topped her 'fit with a Williamsburg favorite, the chunky black beanie. In the footwear department, the Poor Things actor continued her leather kick, in a pair of knee-high boots (flat, naturally, for zooming past tourists on the sidewalk).

Her look was one I personally spotted almost daily at NYFW. Though Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are all about cropped bomber jackets, the New York City editorial set is still very much partial to ankle-grazing styles. Throughout the week, I ran into several colleagues who were sporting vintage, patent leather, and studded takes. I even wore an animal print iteration myself.

One guest wore a chocolate brown version to February's New York Fashion Week shows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trend is a fashion editor secret weapon for easy-cool outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another guest styled hers with a plaid maxi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is all to say what Emma Stone has already learned: if you don't have one of these beauties hanging in your closet already, now would be a good time to change that.

