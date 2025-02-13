Emma Stone's Leather Duster Jacket Is Fashion Editors' Secret Weapon for Looking Incredibly Cool
The evidence was all over New York Fashion Week.
This season of New York Fashion Week was basically a competition to see who could create the most interesting trench coat. Dozens of designers showed the classic style, indicating a mass khaki takeover in the near future. Audiences, however, told a different story. Fashionable attendees reached for leather duster jackets over their neutral counterparts—and Emma Stone was taking notes.
Though she skipped out on the typical front row appearances, Stone did touch down in NYC for a stylish romp of her own. She was spotted on Feb. 12, dressed all in black—the standard New Yorker uniform—and looking impossibly cool for a Bowery Ballroom concert hosted by Paul McCartney. She too, reached for the editor favorite outerwear, topping her noir look with a longline leather jacket.
Beyond that, Stone's black mini dress and matching opaque tights looked effortlessly chic. Leaning into the NYC of it all, Stone then topped her 'fit with a Williamsburg favorite, the chunky black beanie. In the footwear department, the Poor Things actor continued her leather kick, in a pair of knee-high boots (flat, naturally, for zooming past tourists on the sidewalk).
Her look was one I personally spotted almost daily at NYFW. Though Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are all about cropped bomber jackets, the New York City editorial set is still very much partial to ankle-grazing styles. Throughout the week, I ran into several colleagues who were sporting vintage, patent leather, and studded takes. I even wore an animal print iteration myself.
This is all to say what Emma Stone has already learned: if you don't have one of these beauties hanging in your closet already, now would be a good time to change that.
Shop Leather Jackets Inspired By Emma Stone
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
