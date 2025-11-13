J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale Is Heating Up—Here's Everything I'm Shopping
26 items that caught my eye.
In my mind, J.Crew owns the winter months—and it's not only because the iconic retailer has a grip on my cashmere sweater collection. J.Crew tends to run some epic sales, especially around Black Friday. And you don't have to wait until post-Thanksgiving dinner to start shopping. In fact, J.Crew is rolling out some early Black Friday deals you won't want to sit on.
The brand just added tons of products to its already-massive sale section, some of which are going for 60 percent off. That means you can get a head start on your winter wardrobe with—and maybe even holiday shopping—with discounted outerwear, jeans, sweaters, and plenty of giftable finds anyone would be delighted to unwrap.
So if you want to dress like a bona fide fashion insider, keep scrolling to discover the best items you can shop on sale at J.Crew right now. The retailer still hasn't shared much about its official Black Friday deals, but my eyes are peeled.
Waist-defining sweaters are one of my favorite knitwear trends.
Let corduroy trousers replace your favorite jeans.
Add this layering basic to your capsule wardrobe. You won't regret it.
Every It Girl knows the importance of having that one perfect wool coat you can wear with everything.
You can never go wrong with a J.Crew barn jacket.
Faux fur calls to mind the high-energy look of '80s fashion. I'm into it.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.