In my mind, J.Crew owns the winter months—and it's not only because the iconic retailer has a grip on my cashmere sweater collection. J.Crew tends to run some epic sales, especially around Black Friday. And you don't have to wait until post-Thanksgiving dinner to start shopping. In fact, J.Crew is rolling out some early Black Friday deals you won't want to sit on.

The brand just added tons of products to its already-massive sale section, some of which are going for 60 percent off. That means you can get a head start on your winter wardrobe with—and maybe even holiday shopping—with discounted outerwear, jeans, sweaters, and plenty of giftable finds anyone would be delighted to unwrap.

So if you want to dress like a bona fide fashion insider, keep scrolling to discover the best items you can shop on sale at J.Crew right now. The retailer still hasn't shared much about its official Black Friday deals, but my eyes are peeled.

J.Crew Bouclé Flight Jacket (Was $148) $80 at J.Crew US Lean into your sporty side with this bomber jacket.

J.Crew Sculptural Cardigan (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US You'll get years of wear out of this classic cardigan. J.Crew Super-Stretch Ribbed Cardigan (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US This lightweight knit is perfect for layering under a heavier coat or over a plain white T-shirt.