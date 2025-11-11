The temperature dipped to 30 degrees in New York City today, and if that's not a sign to get my coat and jacket rotation ready, I don't know what is. After all, trendy outerwear can make or break your winter outfits. That's why I'm getting ahead of the Black Friday craze by shopping J.Crew's outerwear sale.

Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off its selection—just in time to beat the official arrival of the coming season. It includes everything from luxurious wool coats to trending barn jackets and faux-fur styles, all at significant discounts. What's more, you can score an additional 50 percent off select sale items when you apply the code "SHOPQUICK" at checkout.

It's not every day you can score a rich-looking coat or jacket without actually having to break your budget. So, don't wait to add these chic under-$350 finds to your cart. You'll want to act fast to snag your favorites, too—this sale ends on November 13.