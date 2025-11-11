I'm Shopping These Rich-Looking Coats From the J.Crew Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Just in time for winter weather.
The temperature dipped to 30 degrees in New York City today, and if that's not a sign to get my coat and jacket rotation ready, I don't know what is. After all, trendy outerwear can make or break your winter outfits. That's why I'm getting ahead of the Black Friday craze by shopping J.Crew's outerwear sale.
Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off its selection—just in time to beat the official arrival of the coming season. It includes everything from luxurious wool coats to trending barn jackets and faux-fur styles, all at significant discounts. What's more, you can score an additional 50 percent off select sale items when you apply the code "SHOPQUICK" at checkout.
It's not every day you can score a rich-looking coat or jacket without actually having to break your budget. So, don't wait to add these chic under-$350 finds to your cart. You'll want to act fast to snag your favorites, too—this sale ends on November 13.
I imagine London fashion girls would love this classic coat.
Don't let winter arrive without having an ultra-warm puffer jacket in your rotation.
You haven't seen the last of the scarf coat trend yet.
Faux fur coats will be everywhere this winter, so get on board while you can at a discount.
Upgrade your go-to black blazer for winter with this warm wool version.
A touch of leather elevates this barn jacket to new heights.
An animal-print coat is a sure way to make a stylish statement.
This reminds me of the iconic green military jacket trend from the 2010s, so naturally, I'm obsessed.
This find is so much cooler than the average denim jacket.
This find was practically made for your holiday party outfits.
I could easily see Kate Middleton in this jacket.
Plaid is the fall trend that is sure to carry over into winter.
In case you're in need of an elevated trench coat, this one comes with nearly all five-star reviews
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.