Attention, all forward-thinking shoppers: Gift guide season is (almost) here. It might not even be November, but my mind is already in holiday mode. I’ve spent the last few days curating imaginary shopping lists for everyone in my life. Luckily, J.Crew’s new gifting section has made it way easier.

It’s no secret that J.Crew is one of my favorite brands. I convinced my Marie Claire colleagues to test its just-dropped Rollneck Sweaters earlier this fall, and I personally own a sizable selection of its other knits, pajama sets, and cashmere finds. So it should come as no surprise that I'll often turn to the retailer to find the perfect gift, no matter who I'm shopping for.

The official J.Crew gift guide is normally my first stop come holiday shopping season. The Berkeley suede tote, for example, is an editor-favorite laptop-friendly bag, and it made the cut as a gift I would buy for my own very chic mother. I also found gifts for every type of woman on your shopping list: the New York It girl, the cozy gal who loves to stay inside, the person tapped into every major fall trend, the minimalism superfan who lives in elevated basics.

Keep scrolling through for a few gifts from the J.Crew gift guide perfect to buy now and stash away until the holidays. Your inner Type-A shopper will thank you.

Gifts for the It Girl

The It girl is the loved one with the perfectly curated (yet perfectly authentic-feeling) Instagram feed and impeccable taste. Her closet is full of chic basics in versatile shades. She always has the newest handbag, but not in the colorway that every other girl has. She's ahead of the curve! If this sounds like someone on your list, I found the perfect gifts for her.

Gifts for the Minimalist

I work right across from fashion editor Lauren Tappan, and I constantly find myself peeking at her perfect minimalist outfits. I had her approve this edit, so you know that these recommendations, from waist-defined cardigans and dainty gold hoop earrings that will go with everything, are legit.

Gifts for the Cool Mom

Not to brag, but I have a very cool mom. I naturally had her in mind as I was writing this story. She's a J.Crew fanatic, and is constantly sending me her picks from the site. These are basically a selection of her favorites: cotton poplin pajamas, the perfect wear-everywhere barn jacket, a suede bag that's ideal for work or weekends, and a cashmere wrap she takes on every single flight.

Gifts for the Cozy Girls

Just admit it: Your best friend would rather stay inside cuddled up on the couch than brave the winter temperatures. I get it! That's why I curated this list of cozy girl essentials they'll be delighted by. From the perfect cable-knit look to a luxe-feeling cashmere headband she can wear in lieu of a hat, these picks are amazingly comfy.

Gifts for the On-Trend Shoppers

I heard through the grapevine that your friend is one fashionable diva. So, I found every on-trend pick in J.Crew's gifting section—from bag charms to funnel-necked coats to leopard-printed socks. If she somehow didn't invest in a silky scarf this summer, I found one here, too.