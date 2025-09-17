I might be getting ahead of myself, but Black Friday is on my mind. After working in fashion for over a decade, I approach shopping over the major sale weekend with a very specific strategy. Instead of going all-in, I use earlier sales throughout the season to close the gaps in my existing wardrobe. That’s why I’m browsing Nordstrom’s Fall Sale to stock up on under-$100 finds.

Right now, my closet needs help in three key areas. I need new fall boots, for one, since so many of mine are in need of repair. I also need new knitwear, as my old favorites are looking a little worn out after coming out of storage. Finally, I’m dying to amp up my fall outfit rotation with a few key fall trends—namely, suede and cow print. They’re both easy enough to tap into without feeling too out of the ordinary in my normally very pared-back, minimalist sense of style.

Nordstrom's sale runs from September 17 to September 23, giving you a few days to browse before making your final decision. However, some of the chic finds on this list were already beginning to sell out, so start your search here. Ahead, you’ll find my must-shop edit.

