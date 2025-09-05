I Created The Perfect Nordstrom Fall Shopping List—And Nothing Costs More Than $100
Thank the Summer Sale.
As a shopping editor, I know how to snag a great deal. At this point, it’s second nature—As soon as I see a cute, affordable piece, it immediately lands in my online shopping cart. To prove it, I scoured the chicest fall finds in Nordstrom’s Summer Sale section to find the best ones under $100.
These picks cover a wide range. I found minimalist items like sweaters and luxurious cashmere scarves that are perfect for building a capsule wardrobe, alongside others that highlight the season's biggest trends. And if you're all set with your clothing and just want a stylish pair of fall shoes, I've got those too, from sneakers to adorable ballet flats. Consider your essentials taken care of.
Keep scrolling to shop like an editor for the rest of the sale. The discounts, some of which are up to 60 percent off, will only last through September 9.
Sweater vests are my go-to in early fall.
Madewell's denim selection is next level for fall 2025—and these barrel jeans are my favorite.
Rothy's flats are the foundation of my fall shoe wardrobe.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.