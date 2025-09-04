Ditch Your Sandals for These On-Sale Fall Shoes at Nordstrom
I'm refreshing my new-season collection.
Fall, in my opinion, is the best time of the year. Aside from the crispness in the air and pumpkin spice lattes, the season's shoe trends are the most covetable. From cool sneakers to fall-forward boots, I can't get enough of autumnal styles in my closet. Naturally, that means I'll be shopping for a few more fall shoe styles during Nordstrom's Summer Sale.
A quick scroll through Nordstrom's fall finds left me with a shopping cart full to the brim with on-sale shoes. I'm set to have a new rotation of new-season sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, and more. I'll also be refreshing my fall boot collection with the most in-demand styles, such as cowboy-esque options and moto boots. And don't get me started on all of the cool and comfortable flat shoes I'm wishing for—the list is endless.
My lineup of Nordstrom sale shoes is too good not to share, so I'm revealing all of my can't-miss deals from the retailer's massive Summer Sale, below. Better yet, they won't break your budget as each pair rings in at $150 and below. The deals are only going to last until September 9, so you should shop now before they disappear.
You'll turn to these chic ballet flats again and again over the next few months.
Say hello to your new favorite work shoes.
Hailey Bieber loves these New Balances, and that's enough reason for me to snag a pair, too.
If Jennifer Lawrence loves the Taekwondo sneakers, then I love the Taekwondo sneakers.
Chocolate brown is the fall color I'm adding to my rotation ASAP.
The black and white color combination is so cool-girl coded.
These are so much cooler than your average pair of mules.
Several Marie Claire editors wear these Rothy's shoes on the regular.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.