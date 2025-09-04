Fall, in my opinion, is the best time of the year. Aside from the crispness in the air and pumpkin spice lattes, the season's shoe trends are the most covetable. From cool sneakers to fall-forward boots, I can't get enough of autumnal styles in my closet. Naturally, that means I'll be shopping for a few more fall shoe styles during Nordstrom's Summer Sale.

A quick scroll through Nordstrom's fall finds left me with a shopping cart full to the brim with on-sale shoes. I'm set to have a new rotation of new-season sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, and more. I'll also be refreshing my fall boot collection with the most in-demand styles, such as cowboy-esque options and moto boots. And don't get me started on all of the cool and comfortable flat shoes I'm wishing for—the list is endless.

My lineup of Nordstrom sale shoes is too good not to share, so I'm revealing all of my can't-miss deals from the retailer's massive Summer Sale, below. Better yet, they won't break your budget as each pair rings in at $150 and below. The deals are only going to last until September 9, so you should shop now before they disappear.

