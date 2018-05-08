Rihanna MET GALA 2018
​You Haven't Lived the Met Gala Until You See These Dramatic Headpieces

They're truly unforgettable.

Cara Delevigne Met Gala 2018
As good as the gowns were at the Met Gala, the headpieces were SO unforgettable. Stars showed up in the most outrageous crowns and veils—many of which actually made us audibly gasp. Frances McDormand hid her face behind a teal bush of what looked like flowers, while Ariana Grande played it sweet with a bow that was reminiscent of a nun's habit, and of course, there was Rihanna's pope's mitre. No matter which way you turned on the red carpet, there was another headpiece waiting to be admired. See all of them, ahead.

1 of 17
Priyanka Chopra
2 of 17
Cardi B
3 of 17
Madonna
4 of 17
Rihanna
5 of 17
Anne Hathaway
6 of 17
Lily Collins
7 of 17
Blake Lively
8 of 17
Janelle Monáe
9 of 17
Solange Knowles
10 of 17
Winnie Harlow
11 of 17
Cara Delevingne
12 of 17
Frances McDormand
13 of 17
Ariana Grande
14 of 17
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
15 of 17
Mindy Kaling
16 of 17
Sienna Miller
17 of 17
Lana Del Rey
