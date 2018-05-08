​You Haven't Lived the Met Gala Until You See These Dramatic Headpieces

As good as the gowns were at the Met Gala, the headpieces were SO unforgettable. Stars showed up in the most outrageous crowns and veils—many of which actually made us audibly gasp. Frances McDormand hid her face behind a teal bush of what looked like flowers, while Ariana Grande played it sweet with a bow that was reminiscent of a nun's habit, and of course, there was Rihanna's pope's mitre. No matter which way you turned on the red carpet, there was another headpiece waiting to be admired. See all of them, ahead.