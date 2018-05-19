Today's Top Stories
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Meghan Markle Is the Duchess of Sussex

Shop Your Own Version of Meghan Markle's Stunning Wedding Dress

Oh, you don't have a custom Givenchy gown waiting for you back at your palace?

Getty Images

Meghan Markle's wedding dress is officially the look most coveted by brides-to-be now that she and Prince Harry have officially wed at St. George's Chapel. With its gorgeous boatneck style and long-sleeves accompanied by a 16.5 ft. veil, how could it not be? Since we all can't be lucky enough to receive a custom Givenchy dress, here are a few similar options to make you feel every bit of a princess duchess on your big day.

1 The Modern Minimalist
Courtesy

BHLDN, $900

SHOP IT

2 For the Love of Lace
Courtesy

Oleg Cassini, $700

SHOP IT

3 Fit for a Princess
Courtesy

Roland Mouret, $4,175

SHOP IT

4 The Mid-Century Ballgown
Courtesy

BHLDN, $1,200

SHOP IT

5 A Floral SIlhouette
Courtesy

BHLDN, $780

SHOP IT

6 An Off-the-Shoulder Wonder
Courtesy

David's Bridal Collection, $349

SHOP IT

