Shop Your Own Version of Meghan Markle's Stunning Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle's wedding dress is officially the look most coveted by brides-to-be now that she and Prince Harry have officially wed at St. George's Chapel. With its gorgeous boatneck style and long-sleeves accompanied by a 16.5 ft. veil, how could it not be? Since we all can't be lucky enough to receive a custom Givenchy dress, here are a few similar options to make you feel every bit of a princess duchess on your big day.