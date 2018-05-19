Today's Top Stories
See the Craziest Royal Wedding Guest Hats and Fascinators

A required accessory for invitees.

The royal wedding guests are starting to arrive, and of course, they are adorned in some of the wildest hats and fascinators we've ever seen. It's custom for ladies to wear decorative hats to a royal wedding, and they are even encouraged to leave them on in the church. From Victoria Beckham's black hat to Oprah's pink fascinator, see every single hat worn by guests for Meghan and Harry's special day, ahead.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

1 of 8
Amal Clooney
2 of 8
Carole Middleton
3 of 8
Pippa Middleton
4 of 8
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
5 of 8
Oprah
6 of 8
Delfina Blaquier
7 of 8
Tom Inskip and Guest
8 of 8
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt
