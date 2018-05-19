See the Craziest Royal Wedding Guest Hats and Fascinators

The royal wedding guests are starting to arrive, and of course, they are adorned in some of the wildest hats and fascinators we've ever seen. It's custom for ladies to wear decorative hats to a royal wedding, and they are even encouraged to leave them on in the church. From Victoria Beckham's black hat to Oprah's pink fascinator, see every single hat worn by guests for Meghan and Harry's special day, ahead.

