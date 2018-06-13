Shop the Best Pieces from Baublebar's First-Ever Everyday Fine Jewelry Sale

1
IVY 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
2
VIA 18K GOLD-PLATED PENDANT NECKLACE
3
Metro 18K Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace
4
QUAD 18K GOLD-PLATED DROP EARRINGS
5
ADINA REYTER PAVÉ DIAMOND V NECKLACE
6
CONTORNO 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
7
ADINA REYTER SOLID PAVÉ DIAMOND TEARDROP NECKLACE
8
ISABELLA 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
9
ASTA 18K GOLD-PLATED HUGGIE HOOP EARRINGS
10
AMULETO 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
11
VOGLIA 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
12
PALLA 18K GOLD-PLATED LARIAT NECKLACE
13
FORTUNA 18K GOLD-PLATED BRACELET
14
LANCETTA 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
15
PALLONE 18K GOLD-PLATED HOOP EARRINGS
