Shop the Best Pieces from Baublebar's First-Ever Everyday Fine Jewelry Sale

Baublebar, affordable jewelry retailer once spotted on Meghan Markle, is currently having its first-ever sale on its everyday fine jewelry collection. This means 30 percent off select 18k gold-plated and sterling silver necklaces, earrings, and rings along with diamond pieces from the Adina Reyter collection until Thursday, June 14. Shop the best of the sale below, and prepare to make gold jewelry your new thing.