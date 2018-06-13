Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
LGBTQ Youth: You Don't Have to Define Yourself
3
16 Weekender Bags Worth Booking a Vacation For
4
How Old Meghan Photos Will Be Used To Hurt Kate
5
It Only Took One Sunburn to Ruin My Face Forever

Shop the Best Pieces from Baublebar's First-Ever Everyday Fine Jewelry Sale

I saw Meghan Markle wearing a Baublebar ring, so I bought a Baublebar ring.

Getty ImagesTyler Joe

Baublebar, affordable jewelry retailer once spotted on Meghan Markle, is currently having its first-ever sale on its everyday fine jewelry collection. This means 30 percent off select 18k gold-plated and sterling silver necklaces, earrings, and rings along with diamond pieces from the Adina Reyter collection until Thursday, June 14. Shop the best of the sale below, and prepare to make gold jewelry your new thing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 IVY 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
Courtesy

Baublebar, $52 $36

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 VIA 18K GOLD-PLATED PENDANT NECKLACE
Courtesy

Baublebar, $58 $40

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Metro 18K Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace
Courtesy

Baublebar, $58 $40

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 QUAD 18K GOLD-PLATED DROP EARRINGS
Courtesy

Baublebar, $72 $50

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 ADINA REYTER PAVÉ DIAMOND V NECKLACE
Courtesy

Adina Reyter, $298 $208

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 CONTORNO 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
Courtesy

Baublebar, $58 $40

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 ADINA REYTER SOLID PAVÉ DIAMOND TEARDROP NECKLACE
Courtesy

Adina Reyter, $375 $262

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 ISABELLA 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
Courtesy

Baublebar, $72 $50

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 ASTA 18K GOLD-PLATED HUGGIE HOOP EARRINGS
Courtesy

Baublebar, $52 $36

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 AMULETO 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
Courtesy

Baublebar, $78 $54

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 VOGLIA 18K GOLD-PLATED RING
Courtesy

Baublebar, $58 $40

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 PALLA 18K GOLD-PLATED LARIAT NECKLACE
Courtesy

Baublebar, $68 $46

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 FORTUNA 18K GOLD-PLATED BRACELET
Courtesy

Baublebar, $62 $42

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 LANCETTA 18K GOLD-PLATED NECKLACE
Courtesy

Baublebar, $68 $44

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 PALLONE 18K GOLD-PLATED HOOP EARRINGS
Courtesy

Baublebar, $62 $42

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
The Outnet's Having a Huge Sale—Get on It
Shop Nordstrom's Huge Half-Yearly Sale Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 What to Buy From Net-a-Porter's Big Sale
J.Crew's Having a Huge Sale Right Now
Shop Target's Affordable New Home Collection
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
Shop Ban.do's *Insanely* Amazing Warehouse Sale
The Best Buys from Stylebop's Final Markdown Sale
The 50 Best Items in Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale
The 50 Best Buys from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale