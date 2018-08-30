It's Labor Day weekend, which means not only do you get that three-day break, but often times your favorite retailers launch major sale promos. Today, The Outnet kicks off its 50 percent off sale on some of its already marked down items.

You can buy designer items like a pair of Diane von Furstenberg heels for $75 (the original mark up was $298!) and anything else your heart desires. Before everything's sold out (the sale ends Monday, September 3), we've gathered our top pieces under $200 for you to shop.