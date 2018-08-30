There's nothing I'd rather be doing.
It's Labor Day weekend, which means not only do you get that three-day break, but often times your favorite retailers launch major sale promos. Today, The Outnet kicks off its 50 percent off sale on some of its already marked down items.
You can buy designer items like a pair of Diane von Furstenberg heels for $75 (the original mark up was $298!) and anything else your heart desires. Before everything's sold out (the sale ends Monday, September 3), we've gathered our top pieces under $200 for you to shop.
Love Moschino striped shirt,
$349 $157
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Alexander Wang metallic sandals,
$450 $202
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Stella McCartney swimsuit,
$425 $182
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Thierry Lasry,
$525 $236
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Cinq à Sept dress,
$395 $197
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
DKNY pajama set,
$78 $39
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Anna Sui floral print jumpsuit,
$575 $172
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
A.P.C. slim-leg jeans,
$210 $123
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Diane von Furstenberg leather sandals,
$298 $149
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Iris & Ink satin-twill dress, $195
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Iris & ink mini shirt dress, $135
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Kenneth Jay Lane earrings,
$90 $39
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
J Brand corduroy pants,
$198 $99
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
W118 by Walter Baker,
$148 $74
Plus an additional 50 percent off.
Diane von Furstenberg clutch,
$230 $115
Plus an additional 50 percent off.