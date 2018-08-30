image
The Outnet's Labor Day Sale Is Filled With Insane Deals Under $200

There's nothing I'd rather be doing.

image
image image
Design by Morgan McMullen

It's Labor Day weekend, which means not only do you get that three-day break, but often times your favorite retailers launch major sale promos. Today, The Outnet kicks off its 50 percent off sale on some of its already marked down items.

You can buy designer items like a pair of Diane von Furstenberg heels for $75 (the original mark up was $298!) and anything else your heart desires. Before everything's sold out (the sale ends Monday, September 3), we've gathered our top pieces under $200 for you to shop.

1 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Red Striped Shirt

Love Moschino striped shirt, $349 $157

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

2 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Metallic Sandals

Alexander Wang metallic sandals, $450 $202

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

3 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Printed Swimsuit

Stella McCartney swimsuit, $425 $182

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

4 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Thierry Lasry, $525 $236

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

5 of 15
image
Courtesy
An Evening Dress

Cinq à Sept dress, $395 $197

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

6 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Cozy Pajama Set

DKNY pajama set, $78 $39

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

7 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Floral Jumpsuit

Anna Sui floral print jumpsuit, $575 $172

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

8 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Classic Blue Jeans

A.P.C. slim-leg jeans, $210 $123

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

9 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Gingham Print Heel

Diane von Furstenberg leather sandals, $298 $149

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

10 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Little Black Dress

Iris & Ink satin-twill dress, $195

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

11 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress

Iris & ink mini shirt dress, $135

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

12 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Whimsical Earrings

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $90 $39

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

13 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Black Jeans

J Brand corduroy pants, $198 $99

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

14 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Ruffled Going-Out Top

W118 by Walter Baker, $148 $74

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

15 of 15
image
Courtesy
A Circle Handbag

Diane von Furstenberg clutch, $230 $115

Plus an additional 50 percent off.

SHOP IT

