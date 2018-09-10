As models bounced from runway to runway at New York Fashion Week, some ladies made time to attend the casting call for a different kind of event: the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Taking place in November, the annual spectacle, which has been televised since 1995, showcases gorgeous models rocking sweet and sultry lingerie down the runway. Though this year’s show location, and performers, have yet to be announced, models have traveled to Shanghai, Paris, London, and Miami in previous years to walk.

Last season, VS veteran Alessandra Ambrosio walked in her final VSFS while Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk for a second time. (Her sis Gigi, unfortunately, could not make it to the show in China.) While the Hadid sisters have been dominating the NYFW runways, they were not spotted at this year’s VSFS castings (neither was Kendall Jenner), which leads us to wonder if they will walk in November. However, over 30 other models have been confirmed for the show and shared the happy news, including their reactions, on Instagram.

This year we will see the first Filipino model, Kelsey Merritt, as well as the first Ivorian model, Mélie Tiacoh, walk down the runway. Meanwhile, familiar faces such as Shanina Shaik, Devon Windsor, and Sui He announced they will return for the show. There's no word yet if veterans such as Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Taylor Hill, and Candice Swanepoel will walk but stay tuned.