All the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models That Have Been Confirmed

Their reactions to finding out the news? Unmissable.

image
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy

As models bounced from runway to runway at New York Fashion Week, some ladies made time to attend the casting call for a different kind of event: the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Taking place in November, the annual spectacle, which has been televised since 1995, showcases gorgeous models rocking sweet and sultry lingerie down the runway. Though this year’s show location, and performers, have yet to be announced, models have traveled to Shanghai, Paris, London, and Miami in previous years to walk.

Last season, VS veteran Alessandra Ambrosio walked in her final VSFS while Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk for a second time. (Her sis Gigi, unfortunately, could not make it to the show in China.) While the Hadid sisters have been dominating the NYFW runways, they were not spotted at this year’s VSFS castings (neither was Kendall Jenner), which leads us to wonder if they will walk in November. However, over 30 other models have been confirmed for the show and shared the happy news, including their reactions, on Instagram.

This year we will see the first Filipino model, Kelsey Merritt, as well as the first Ivorian model, Mélie Tiacoh, walk down the runway. Meanwhile, familiar faces such as Shanina Shaik, Devon Windsor, and Sui He announced they will return for the show. There's no word yet if veterans such as Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Taylor Hill, and Candice Swanepoel will walk but stay tuned.

1 Kelsey Merritt
2 Isilda Moreira
3 Mélie Tiacoh
View this post on Instagram

-PART 2- It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 -France and Italy were already represented before 😅- What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity ✊🏾 Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Mélie Tiacoh (@melie_tiacoh) on

4 Cheyenne Maya-Carty
5 Willow Hand
6 Grace Bol
7 Subah Koj
View this post on Instagram

I would like to start of by saying Thank you GOD for making my dream come true!!! MAMA I MADE IT!!! I just got confirmed for the @victoriassecret FASHION SHOW!!! Thank you sooo much @johndavidpfeiffer Sophia @10magazine @ed_razek @monica.mitro Words can’t even describe how HAPPY I am!!!! Thank you soo much to my beautiful mother and my lovely family @nyanyork @anglena.koj @ringonumanine @adau_themodel @_nyakeer for supporting me throughout the years!! And too my amazing agents @dymonddame @paulosantosny @mariacognata @marniking @maximakingmusic @georgiabonsema @ericgubnitsky @dereksaathoff @v.perillo @elaynebohary @aletxurner @marilynagencyny @marilynagencyparis @estmodels you guys are the bestest ❤️❤️❤️!!!! Thank you to everyone that has continued to support me I really appreciate each and every one of you!! I LOVE YOU ALL DEARLY!!! #godisgood #wemadeit #victoriassecret #vsangel #blessed #vsfashionshow @victoriasport

A post shared by SABAH WITH AN A ✨ (@iamsabaah) on

8 Winnie Harlow
9 Leomie Anderson
10 Barbara Palvin
11 Iesha Hodges
12 Sofie Grace Rovenstine
13 Sui He
14 Sadie Newman
15 Gizele Oliveira
16 Yasmin Wijnaldum
17 Herieth Paul
View this post on Instagram

Glowing from within 🌻

A post shared by Herieth Paul🇹🇿 (@heriethpaul) on

18 Alexina Graham
19 Devon Windsor
20 Estelle Chen
View this post on Instagram

enjoying the last bits of summer 😭

A post shared by Estelle Chen (@chen_estelle) on

21 Cindy Bruna
22 Megan Williams
View this post on Instagram

How do you start your Mornings? 🍹

A post shared by Megan Williams (@meganmayw) on

23 Georgia Fowler
24 Kelly Gale
View this post on Instagram

Play hard💃🏽

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

25 Barbara Fialho
View this post on Instagram

🌺

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

26 Frida Aasen
View this post on Instagram

Easy day on set💜

A post shared by Frida Aasen 🇳🇴 (@frida_aasen) on

27 Alannah Walton
28 Maia Cotton
29 Lorena Rae
30 Nadine Leopold
View this post on Instagram

Good morning 🍎

A post shared by Nadine Leopold (@nadineleopold) on

31 Josie Canseco
View this post on Instagram

Italia, ci vediamo domani✈️❤️

A post shared by Jos🐾 (@josiecanseco) on

32 Toni Garrn
33 Maggie Laine
34 Jourdana Phillips
35 Mayowa Nicholas
View this post on Instagram

Denim affair 🤪💙

A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas) on

36 Shanina Shaik
37 Zuri Tibby
View this post on Instagram

All natural with @allure today 💋

A post shared by Zuri (@angelzuri) on

38 Lameka Fox
39 Myrthe Bolt
