image
The Prettiest, Sparkliest Jewelry on the Emmys Red Carpet

No gown is complete without a diamond ring or three.

image
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/NBC

A gown isn't complete without the right accessories, usually in the form of a sparkly diamond ring or three. You'll hear stars rattle off names like Lorraine Schwartz, Harry Winston, Forevermark, and Chopard before showing off to the cameras their stunning jewels. Just in case you missed any of them, we've rounded up the prettiest, sparkliest, diamond-encrusted accessories at the Emmys we could find.

1 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Dakota Fanning

In Dior, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

2 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Angela Sarafyan
3 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/NBC
Leslie Jones

In Christian Siriano, Jordan Alexander jewelry

4 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Yvonne Strahovski
5 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Padma Lakshmi
6 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/NBC
Rachel Brosnahan

In Oscar de la Renta

7 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Scarlett Johansson

In Nikos Koulis earrings

8 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Zazie Beetz
9 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Mandy Moore
10 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Thandie Newton
11 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Jennifer Lewis
12 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Alison Brie
13 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Constance Wu
14 of 17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018
Getty ImagesRich Polk
Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

15 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Adina Porter
16 of 17
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Jessica Biel
17 of 17
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
Jessica Biel

In Chanel

